Ice Hockey World Championships | Switzerland again avoided setbacks at the World Cup – Denmark and the United States were victorious in Tampere

Denmark and the United States, who play in Finland’s group, have won both their games.

Switzerland continued his clean performances in the World Ice Hockey Championships in Riga and Tampere. Switzerland beat Norway 3-0 on Sunday and took their second victory.

Keeper Robert Mayer cleared Norway with 14 saves. Dario Simion and Andrea Glauser with their goals, they took Switzerland to a run away in the first round. Marco Miranda grabbed the assists on both full hits.

A long-time NHL player Nino Niederreiter finished the final readings at the end of the third period.

In their first match, Switzerland crushed Slovenia 7–0 and has yet to suffer a single setback in the B group played in Riga. Leonardo Genoni played in goal in the victorious opening match.

Norway has lost both of its matches, when it already bowed to Kazakhstan 3-4 at the end of the shootout.

Denmark beat France 4–3 in overtime and stayed in the top bracket of the A group played in Tampere.

NHL help Nikolaj Ehlers and a former NHL player Mikkel Bødker took Denmark to a run away with their goals in the first set, but France tied the score at 2-2 in the second set by Guillaume Leclerc and Anthony Rechin with full hits.

Nick Olesen quickly put Denmark in the lead but Justin Addamo tied it with 29 seconds left in the second period.

After a scoreless third period, the match was decided in overtime. of Denmark Patrick Russell surprised the Finnish goalkeeper of France Sebastian Ylönenwhen overtime had been played for just under two minutes.

Denmark defeated Hungary 3–1 in their opening match, and France defeated Austria 2–1 in overtime.

Mother’s Day opened with no surprises when in the Tampere group the United States defeated Hungary 7–1 and in the Riga group Canada defeated Slovenia 5–2.

The United States, who came from a 0–1 loss against Finland in their World Cup opener to win, were left behind in their second match as well, when Hungary, who entered the World Cup main series for this year, István Sofron passed by the Yankee keeper Cal Petersen’s in time 4.07.

Finished two goals against Finland Alex Tuch brought the United States level just over two minutes later, and Nick Bonino gave the United States a lead at the break in the last minute of the set.

The United States decided the match in the second set with Bonino and by Cutter Gauthier with hits. In the final Connor Mackey, Rocco Grimaldi and little brother of Alex Tuch Luke Tuch completed the crushing victory.

Contest host Canada, which beat Latvia 6–0 in its opening game, like its neighboring country, unexpectedly lost against the league champions, when Slovenia Jan Drozg succeeded overwhelmingly in 3:50.

Slovenia’s lead remained until the beginning of the second period and Michael Carconen for smoothing. Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Milan Lucic then hit Canada’s two-goal lead, and in the third period they scored again for Canada MacKenzie Weegar and Jack McBain.

Drozg, the top star of Slovenia’s World Cup team, who plays in the KHL league, made another 2-5 reduction, and Slovenia continues in the zero club like Hungary.