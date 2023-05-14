Ice Hockey World Championships | Sweden’s head coach criticizes the Nokia Arena ice: “The puck bounces and turns on its side”

Sam Hallam is worried about how the ice in the Tampere arena will hold up during evening games.

Swedish the team started their World Cup tournament on Friday evening with a narrow 1–0 win over Germany.

At the same time, the match was the first in prestigious competitions for Tre Kronor’s new head coach For Sam Hallam. His comments after the game were mainly positive and came in a typically calm tone.

But a clear object of criticism was also found. Hallam was concerned about the ice in Tampere’s Nokia Arena, which he said affected their game.

“The puck bounced, and we had easy puck losses. There’s a lot more passing game to get out of this team,” Hallam stated.

Ice has been criticized for its condition in the evening games starting at 20:20, which Sweden also plays against Austria, Finland and France. Several practices and games on warm late spring days place high demands on the ice.

Hallam also showed understanding towards the organizers.

“We just have to learn, because the situation is what it is. It’s the same for opponents too. The puck bounces and turns on its side. You have to adapt to it.”

“I also want to say that the ice has been great in the morning practices. We haven’t been on such good ice for a long time. In other words, the ice itself is of very high quality, but when one team after another trains, warms up and plays, it shows.”

Swedish Hallam, 43, started as head coach last fall. Before that, he coached Växjö Lakers in the SHL for ten years and won the Swedish championship three times.

Tre Kronor will play in Sunday night’s match against Austria. The long-awaited meeting between the Lions is on Monday at 20:20.