Ice Hockey World Championships | Sweden has become Finland’s little brother – Leijon has familiar challengers on the World Cup ice

Canada, Sweden and the Czech Republic will challenge the Lions most strongly at the World Championships in Tampere. Sweden has become Finland’s little brother on the ice of the World Cup, taking the champion’s example, and Canada is always improving as the Games progress. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Canada

The species the mother country has performed well in the games of the last few years. In the spring of 2021, Canada won gold, and a year ago it narrowly missed out on silver. Superstar glory is hardly seen this spring either.

Canada relies on the power of youth and quality NHL players for whom it is an honor to wear the maple leaf jersey. Arizona head coach André Tourigny responsible for the game.

Canada bases its tempo play on reaction and straight-forward territory winning. With superiority, the team is rock-hard year after year.

As usual, Canada is slow to catch on, but will raise its level as the tournament progresses. When the stakes are raised, Canada is at its best.

Swedish

Still life has turned upside down. Nowadays, Sweden is Finland’s little brother, which also takes the master’s model these days.

by Johan Garpenlöv the three-year stint as Tre Kronor’s head coach was a complete disaster. Now it’s time Sam Hallamunder whose supervision Sweden has moved from schoolboy play to more disciplined puck control.

The defense has well-built all-round defenders, and the offense has skating power and playfulness.

In previous years, Sweden was known as a cool interpreter of pressure games, but in recent years, the team’s joint play has broken down in difficult places. Under the new coaching, Sweden has a place for face washing.

Czech

Kari Jalonen coached Czech Republic went through a tough purgatory last spring. During the Games there was a mini-crisis and the game coughed, but the bronze medal brings peace of mind to Jalonen’s project.

The Czech Republic plays with traditional Finnish strengths under the command of Jalonen, which means that the support of the five is always close and control of the center is emphasized. Imposing discipline on the children of the Slavic ball game culture is not an easy task, but the work of change hits a suitable inflection point.

Czech hockey is going through a clear transitional phase, during which players of the younger generation have replaced the veterans in the national team. The Czech Republic is one of the hot contenders of the tournament.

United States

From the big ones The United States has remained the furthest away from the world cup in the recent history of the World Cup.

Year after year, the United States is the favorite for the championship in youth competitions, and the Yankee factory produces a high-quality player mass, but at the adult level, USA Hockey relies on three-four basket guys. The main reason for this is that the World Cup is not highly valued.

For the past two springs, the United States has played in the bronze medal game, but has missed the final leap into the big leagues.

David Quinn lead the team again. The fast-paced style of play is based on skating and game speed, but in the big rink, the risk-averse USA is a vulnerable team.

Switzerland

Spring After the 2018 silver medal, Switzerland has been stuck in its place. The previous three competitions have ended in a bitter quarter-final loss.

Coached Switzerland for the eighth season Patrick Fischer is a respected actor in his country, but the fishing line is getting tighter. Switzerland is one of the most energetic and hard-working teams in the tournament year after year, but the sparkle of the first group has not carried over to the playoffs. Switzerland has stuck to the position of sympathetic underdog.

Compared to the top countries of the tournament, Switzerland is an unnecessarily uniform group of workers carved from the same wood. The solution department is narrow, and the depth of the material is not enough to challenge the big countries.

Slovakian prospect Juraj Slafkovsky, who moved to the Montreal Canadiens, ran away from New Jersey Devils’ Nolan Foote in an NHL game last fall.

Slovakia

Seasons After Alho, Slovakian ice hockey is on a cautious rise. At last summer’s NHL booking event, the pearls of the country Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec shouted in places one and two.

From three first-round bookings, there is still a long way to become an international level success. The Olympic bronze medal in Beijing was a significant achievement in terms of self-esteem, but Slovakia is still playing the role of a bully at the World Championships.

by Craig Ramsey under Slovakia relies on a rough opponent. The energetic team defends tenaciously and patiently waits for opportunities to attack. Piskunen’s puck country’s streak without a medal at the World Championships is stretching to 11 years.

