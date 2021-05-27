Ice Hockey World Championships | Subtle spitting into the bottle and closing the cap – this is how the Latvian corona robot works

The World Hockey Tournament in Riga has strict security measures due to the corona epidemic. The teams are isolated in their own bubbles and the journalists also have to pass a rigorous test, writes HS sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

Riga

Robot masters coronation virus testing for the World Hockey Tournament. The Riga Games are remembered for the coronavirus, but also for repeated tests.

Before the Latvian World Cup, e-mail flooded with messages. There came advice, instructions and regulations. And almost everything was related to testing.

One piece of information said the mandatory test was every other day, a practice that seemed to change testing to take place every three days.

Riga in connection with the accreditation at the press center, the so-called Linnanmäki bracelet, where the date told about the previous test. First it took four days that no one was interested in the bracelets.

It started to feel like testing would have been left behind, but that was a misconception.

The entire test drum started in Finland a couple of days before departure. Another was waiting at Riga airport and two days later he started getting to know the robot.

At the airport, the tester pushed a tight nose, but the robot works differently. You had to buy a code online with which the robot agrees to open, extend its hand and take a test kit from the shelf.

There will be no spectators at all on the main stage of the World Hockey Championships, the Riga Arena. In the funnels, the atmosphere is created by fan pictures made of cardboard.

The robot moved the narrow box to the device door, where the package was picked up. Subsequently, subtle spitting into the test flask began. After the appropriate dose, close the bottle cap and return the bottle to the same narrow cardboard box from which it had been received.

Again, I had to tap the same code into the robot that opened the recovery door. The answer came after about eight hours: negative.

The new wristband announced the postponement of the next test for three days ahead.

Just before the Finland-Norway match, the janitor asked for a bracelet. Invalid, was the answer. Outdated.

The road to the match seemed to be blocked. It takes six to eight hours to complete the robot test, and that result would not have arrived before the end of the match.

There was a container near the entrance to the Riga arena for quick tests. This was not mentioned in numerous posts or, if any, had flown past the eyes.

The quick test saved access to the Norwegian match when he got an answer in about 15 minutes: stick his nose in and wait. After the result, a new bracelet had to be applied for.

After a couple of days of leps, the janitors clearly received new instructions as the dates of the bracelet were looked forward to each time ahead from the Norwegian match.

Trammels dominate outside the ice rink area. Restaurants only sell takeaway food.

You can stay to eat on the terrace – if there is one, but it is also difficult, because the rains have kept Riga in its grip.

When ordering food, you can enter the restaurant one at a time. You have to wait outside for food to be ready.

Face masks are mandatory in the hotel, ice rink, taxis. Organizers even sent a shepherd’s letter about more careful use of a face mask in arenas.

Media use is prohibited from the media. Taxis and rides booked by the organizers fit the rules.

What about fitness during a long tournament. Pictures of the hotel’s gym and pool are spectacular, but the seats are closed.

There are enough streets to run, but the rain that has been going on for many days is holding back the amateur.

One way was to get dumbbells, a gym mat and an exercise band in the hotel room. They, too, are more than nothing if you can be diligent and use them.

Dumbbells are a great help in keeping fit in the World Cup when the gyms are closed.

Press corps are allowed to move around the city, but players are not. No one has a chance for very long evenings when the terraces close at 9pm and the police roam the old town under surveillance.

The team lives in full bubble. Players are not allowed to leave the hotel for anything other than practice or matches.

Corona testing of the World Cup teams and reporting to the International Hockey Federation, IIHF, began during the camping phase.

Upon arrival, players were tested first every day, then every two days, and now for three.

“The mask should be worn everywhere except in the team’s own meeting room, in the team’s own premises, or in the hall in the locker room,” Lions Team Leader Mika Kortelainen said in Riga.

Meetings of players from different countries are in principle forbidden, although familiar guys may play in the ranks of opponents.

Kortelainen said that even when going to the hotel lobby, there is a precise schedule for when the team will meet to wait for a bus ride to the hall.

According to Kortelainen, the team has taken the restrictions and living in the bubble calmly. Table tennis and card games dominate the leisure.

“And after all the meetings and the others, there is surprisingly little time left. I also have to remember that we are here at the World Cup and playing hockey. ”