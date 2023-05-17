Ice Hockey World Championships | Squat 300 pounds? The Lions’ NHL confirmation in Tampere

In Sanoma’s Leijonarevolver, they ask for a skipper. Now it’s NHL confirmation Joel Armia.

Tampere

By whom is the team’s worst shot?

“Miika Koivisto.”

Tell me one thing that the general public doesn’t know about Marko Anttila?

“At least it won’t fit in any hotel bed. However, everyone probably already knew that.”

Who is the most polite of the team?

“Jussi Olkinuora“

Who is the team leader?

“Juho Lammikko“

Which teammate would you absolutely not let update your Instagram account?

“Pond.”

Who has the most special equipment on the team?

“Kaapo Kako tartars. They are such old Sherwoods. They don’t have any protection.”

What is your record on Cooper’s test?

“No idea. I don’t remember if I ever even ran.”

How much do you get from a squat?

“Should we pull the Kummeli style here: a hundred kilos, 150 kilos, 300 kilos.”

Who is your favorite in the Lions’ sexiest man discussion?

“Bjööninen.”

A song that always turns you on?

“The heart of a sword.”

What surprising item did you take with you on the World Cup trip?

“I don’t know if I took anything when you get so much stuff here.”

What is the best holiday destination for a hockey player in the summer?

“Whey.”

What is the best barbecue delicacy of the summer?

“Ribs.”