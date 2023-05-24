Ice Hockey World Championships | Something happened in Leijon: Mikael Seppälä had the night of his life

Mikael Seppälä flashed as Leijoni’s power man – completely out of his mind.

23.5. 23:55

Tampere

Lions marched to a sovereign 7–1 victory over Denmark in the final match of the first group.

The successes were widely distributed, as each goal was scored by a different man. They excelled as Finland’s hardest power nippers Hannes Björninen (1+2) and Mikael Seppälä (0+3).

Mikael Seppälä! The Leijoni’s Mörököll-like four-pair basic defender had done the same for his model in all of his previous 49 national matches in total.

“Yes, there was already a bit of talk about them… Just a basic set, ‘how many more did you think you could do'”, Seppälä said after the match.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. Sometimes it’s like this. Here today.”

Seppälä, who played in the League for the past seven seasons, had never had a three-point night even in the domestic main league.

Seppälä himself couldn’t say if he had ever scored three power points in one match before. And it didn’t even seem to interest him.

“I thought about those points quite a bit. It may be that I have done it once,” Seppälä said.

Tuesday night in the match, neither of them contributed to the group placement. It freed Leijon.

“When there was no investment, we could quite easily develop our own game. We played in such a way that there is a chance to score goals. It’s been a bit lacking in previous games.”

“Today we played a good game right from the start,” Seppälä said.

Thursday in the quarter-finals, the Lions will face Canada, which Finland has faced in the World Cup finals in the last three games.

“There will be an extremely tough gang. We have to play the best game of the tournament if we want to make it to the next round,” Seppälä announced.

Although Finland opened the taps of the attacking end in Tuesday’s match, in terms of gameplay, the Denmark match did not offer many game-like snacks for Thursday’s dawn.

“A slightly different team is up next. Canada might want to play a little more end-to-end. Danska was a bit like our type of gang: they like to slow down the game”, Seppälä analyzed.

Canada plays straight-forward hockey, where the opposition’s defensemen are put under a lot of pressure. This is exactly where Leijonat was in trouble in the hard games of the first group.

“Yes, there are medicines for that too. It’s not a new thing that packs come under pressure. You just have to find the means. It already starts from the middle area, that we are in such a good trap that there are at least end pucks that are much easier to go to.”

Mörököllimäinen Seppälä is the cornerstone of the Lions’ defense.

Next for Seppälä, who is moving to the Swedish league for HV71 for a season, the World Championships in Tampere have nice aspects. The defender, who has represented Tapparaa for the past two seasons, can stop by at home from time to time.

“It’s a twenty-minute drive to the camp, so I’ve always been there from time to time. I’ve been home a few nights.”

Seppälä’s roommate at the Finnish team’s hotel is Kasperi Kapanen. The two have a common history from KalPa’s juniors and the league team as well.

“We throw around all the Kuopio stuff. We have known each other there in the past,” Seppälä said.