Ice Hockey World Championships | Samuel Soramies got into a game that he didn’t even dare to dream of as a child

The half-Finnish forward who played in the German team says he believes that German hockey will continue to develop.

28.5. 23:37

Tampere

Germany’s the team Samuel Soramies was disappointed after the final when he missed the World Championship gold.

Germany took the lead twice in the match, but Canada rallied and took the lead in the final set. The 2–5 defeat brought silver medals to the Germans. Soramie’s emotions went on a roller coaster after the game.

“This is odd. We are proud, but our hearts are broken,” Soramies said.

The half-Finnish Soramies played an important role in reaching the finals. In overtime of the semifinal, he blocked a shot by the United States that could have decided the match. Moments later, Germany scored the goal that entitled them to the finals.

In the final match, the Nokia Arena audience supported Germany. It impressed Soramie.

“We needed it. It was very emotional at the end when the whole hall shouted for Germany.”

Germany’s the national team’s games in the World Cup tournament have been varied in the last decade. At the Pyeongchang Olympics, the team was in the finals and at the World Championships in Riga, in the semifinals. The semi-final spot also came at the home games in 2010.

As a counterweight, the playoffs have remained a dream in five games.

Born in 1998, Soramies said that as a child he didn’t even dare to dream of playing in the World Cup final. It was such a distant dream for a child growing up in Germany.

According to Soramie, the experience was great. He hopes it will give a boost to hockey in the whole country.

“Hockey is not such a big sport in Germany, but we will definitely get media attention for this. I believe that German hockey will continue to develop”, Soramies said.