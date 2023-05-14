Sunday, May 14, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Raimo Summanen prepares Leijonien’s World Cup thriller: “Now let’s go with diesel mode”

May 14, 2023
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

The Lions, who experienced a knockout loss in the World Cup opener, faced Germany in Saturday’s evening match. Expert Raimo Summanen and hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén prepare the match against Germany from Tampere.

Finland opened his winning account at the World Hockey Championships on Saturday against Germany. The reigning world champion won the thriller with goals 4–3.

“The team is perhaps such a heavier weight class team, if there were weight class sports. And a slightly slower team”, the expert Raimo Summanen says.

“I would think that it will open up the movement and it will feel a little more agile, because now we are going with diesel mode here.”

