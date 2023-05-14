Ice Hockey World Championships | Raimo Summanen prepares Leijonien’s World Cup thriller: “Now let’s go with diesel mode”

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships
The Lions, who experienced a knockout loss in the World Cup opener, faced Germany in Saturday’s evening match. Expert Raimo Summanen and hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén prepare the match against Germany from Tampere.
13.5. 23:36
Finland opened his winning account at the World Hockey Championships on Saturday against Germany. The reigning world champion won the thriller with goals 4–3.
“The team is perhaps such a heavier weight class team, if there were weight class sports. And a slightly slower team”, the expert Raimo Summanen says.
“I would think that it will open up the movement and it will feel a little more agile, because now we are going with diesel mode here.”
#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #Raimo #Summanen #prepares #Leijoniens #World #Cup #thriller #lets #diesel #mode
Leave a Reply