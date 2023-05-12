Ice Hockey World Championships | Raimo Summanen on the World Cup opening of the Lions: “It was just a dream”

On Friday, the Lions faced the United States in the opening match of the World Cup home games. In video judging, expert Raimo Summanen and hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén recap the opening match from Tampere.

12.5. 20:04

Finland started strongly in their first match of the World Cup tournament against the USA, but in the end the ride was cold and the result was a 1–4 loss.

“In the first round, it looked like the Yankees were in the wrong tournament and Finland got places. Then it was just a dream,” Ilta-Sanomie expert Raimo Summanen analyze.