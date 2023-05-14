Ice Hockey World Championships | Race organizers in a desperate situation in Latvia – financial disaster threatens

In Latvia, the second host country of the Ice Hockey World Cup, tickets have not been sold.

Ice hockey The World Championships started on Friday in Tampere and Riga. In Tampere, the Nokia Arena was full of people when Finland got a blow from the United States, but in Riga the situation is different.

On the Latvian side, ticket sales have fallen badly, which has caused the organizers to grab their hat and turn to the Czechs.

Czech newspaper Blesk’s article according to the competition organizers are now begging the Czechs to save them from financial disaster.

The situation is critical, as only 105,000 tickets out of 250,000 have been sold for the Latvian group games. The arena Arena Riga attracts 10,266 spectators. Tickets have been distributed to needy families and Ukrainian refugees, and they have been sold to students at a reduced price of ten euros.

The Latvians are taking a financial hit in the competition arrangements. representing the organizer by Edgars Buncis according to the organizers are on the loss side as much as 1.5 million euros.

“We are fighting to even break even in the end,” he says.

Arena Riga has not filled up as expected.

in Latvia let’s turn to the Czechs, because according to Buncis, they have been the most diligent ticket buyers so far. In Riga, it is hoped that the activity will also remain in the remaining games.

In addition to Latvia and the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, Norway, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and Slovenia will play in Group B of the World Cup.

In addition to financial woes, the Latvian games started in a sad way. The team lost its opening game against Canada with a harsh score of 0–6.

There was also a loss in the second match, when Slovakia defeated Latvia in the late match on Saturday evening with goals 2–1.