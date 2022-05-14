Saturday, May 14, 2022
Ice Hockey World Championships | Police: The first World Hockey World Championship went smoothly in Tampere

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in World Europe
Homeland|Ice Hockey World Championships

The afternoon and early evening are said to have been even calmer than normal.

The first day of the World Hockey Championships in Tampere went smoothly from the point of view of the police, says the police of Inner Finland.

In the center of Tampere, the afternoon and early evening are said to have been even calmer than a normal Friday. During the evening, however, police intervened in a few isolated incidents by assisting the event’s stewards.

According to police, there were local and momentary congestion in the traffic in the afternoon.

Police commented on the events of the opening day in a press release released late last night. By then, the games of the first day of the race had already been played.

Recommended

