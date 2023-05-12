Ice Hockey World Championships | NHL promise vaccinated Leijon – teammate admitted: “I didn’t know who he is”

The USA players are just getting to know each other.

12.5. 21:05

Tampere

of the United States the young team shocked the Finnish hockey team in the opening match of the WC.

The USA turned the Lions upside down in the Nokia Arena with 4–1 goals, and there was no doubt about the better team in the match.

“We came into the game with the idea that we are playing against the best team in the tournament,” the USA forward Michael Eyssimont said.

“Before the game, we stressed in the booth that this is the best team here and we will play accordingly. So did we,” he continued.

The USA skated away from the sleepy lion pack. It was constantly one step ahead and made the reigning champion look bad.

“I don’t think Finland was bad. They have a lot of good players. Finland started strong. They are a hard and fast team. Finnish players are always quite skilled”, Eyssimont said politely.

U.S. could have decided the match in favor already in the second period, but the team was denied one goal as a result of the goal keeper’s blocking, which seemed to be quite gallant.

Just Eyssimont was the player who was Finland’s goalkeeper in the situation Emil Larmin in front.

“It was what it was. But they are part of the game. Sometimes things like that happen, even though it looked like a clear goal to our eyes. The IIHF has its own rules, and rules are rules.”

Michael Eyssimont was deemed to have interfered with Larm, and the USA’s 1–1 tie was disallowed in the second period.

Bridge 26-year-old Eyssimont, who played in the base chains of the Winnipeg, San Jose and Tampa Bay NHL teams this season, is playing in the first prestigious tournament of his career.

Actually, the entire USA team is made up of similar small-role NHL players or AHL men. There are also a few university players.

Unlike the Lions, the USA does not tend to hold camps before the World Cup.

“Many of our guys don’t really know each other yet,” Eyssimont admitted.

“But I think that today many of our guys surprised each other. For example (Cutter) Gauthier. I didn’t even really know who he was, but he surprised me and proved himself to be an incredible player. His future is bright,” Eyssimont said, referring to the 19-year-old prospect booked as the fifth player in the NHL draft last summer, who scored the 1-1 equalizer.