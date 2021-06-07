Ice Hockey World Championships | Millions of Finns watched the World Hockey Finals – The match became the most watched television program of the year

MTV promises even more attention for next year’s home competitions.

7.6. 19:12

On Sunday The World Cup of Hockey, which was played at the beginning of the year, became by far the most watched television program in Finland, MTV said on Monday.

At the same time, the struggle between Finland and Canada for the world championship was the second most watched hockey World Cup final in Finland.

The match was shown live on MTV3 and C More Sport 1, with an average audience of nearly 2.3 million. In total, the match was watched by three million Finns on television, and its viewing share was as high as 91 percent at its best.

MTV’s sports program manager Markus Autero In the press release, the company states that the company has diversified its content and the means of conveying competition events.

“Next year, the attention will be even greater when the home races in the new arena are ahead.”

According to MTV’s press release, the tournament, which brought the World Championship silver to the lions, reached a total of 4.2 million Finns in two and a half weeks.