Ice Hockey World Championships | Mikko Rantanen’s lips were round in the Nokia arena – “Something happened on the plane”

Mikko Rantanen suspects that something has happened to his rackets on the plane.

Tampere

Five gameszero goals.

The biggest star of the World Cup Mikko Rantanen I try and try, but I don’t want to get any nets on the net.

Against Hungary, Rantanen really wanted to finally succeed, you could see that from everything. Rantanen shot five times at the goal and missed at least as many times.

Sometimes Rantanen’s shots were left in the barrel, which is amazing. Rantanen scored no less than 55 goals in the NHL this season, but in the home sanctuary of the Lions, the pucks have miraculously bounced on the superstar’s stage in places where he normally finishes with a guaranteed grip.

“I have the same sticks I use in the NHL, but apparently something happened to them on the plane,” Rantanen said while suspiciously flashing his stick.

Rantanen didn’t play badly on Friday night either, even though the goals were missed. He assisted three of the Lions’ seven goals. The servings for fellow players were first class.

“The other guys in the chain seem to get the puck in their backpacks, so I guess from now on I’ll just try to find them with my passes,” says Rantanen.

The third Rantanen was exceptionally hungry in the power play at the very end of the set. He greedily searched for the opportunity to launch and got to try no less than four times.

Not printing.

“Perhaps it’s a bit of over-trying. In the first set, even my legs gave out when I tried to pull the puck through from the side,” says Rantanen.

“You could shoot a little more relaxed.”

Mikko Rantanen is still hunting for his opening goal.

Rantanen swears that, despite everything, the pain has not yet crept into the lion’s sweater.

“Of course I want to help the team with goals, that’s clear. But there will be no pain as long as we win and I can do something else, such as defend and give goal assists to my teammates”, Rantanen reflects.

Goal assists Rantanen has already given a total of seven songs in this tournament. He is at the top of the Lions’ internal points market before Sakari from Mann (3+3=6).

Rantanen is not the only one whose powder has been wet. Leijonat as a whole team has suffered from inefficiency in this World Cup tournament.

Against Hungary about the key players Kasperi Kapanen and Kaapo Kako managed to score the opening goals.

“It’s a good thing that we got successes from a wide front. It will certainly help us in the future.”

Rantanen is still of the opinion that there is still room for improvement in scoring

“In the first two sets, we had so many opportunities, if you can say so.”