Ice Hockey World Championships | Mikko Rantanen took his girlfriend to eat a delicacy from Tampere: “There’s still time for a candlelit dinner”

Mikko Rantanen trusted the recommendations of the locals on the Lions’ day off.

Lions returned to normal World Cup routine after the day off, when the team practiced on Monday in the training hall of the Nokia Arena. The team exuded relaxation and the ice went at a brisk pace.

Before the start of ice practice, the players were allowed to flirt with each other at the expense of one player, when the Lions’ number one center Sakari Manninen a cardboard mug was attached to the helmet.

“You can’t tell, but I know who was behind it. The first name is Mikko, the superstar of the Lions Mikko Rantanen winked at the same time as my father froze Mikko Lehtonen walked from behind in the direction of the dressing room.”

Leijonat started the tournament by playing six matches in nine days. After a tight opening week, the day off made a difference.

“It was nice to have a whole day off without any meetings or other programs. I was able to forget about the puddle for a while and breathe.”

“After Huil, everyone was on a good foot in training. Two days off from games is good. Now let’s pull the rest of the week to the fullest,” Rantanen assured.

The lions the number one star dedicated the day off to his better half. Rantanen took his girlfriend Susanna Rannan to eat.

“I asked the people of Tampere for some tips. We went to eat Wings – Tampere style,” announced Rantanen.

So no atmospheric fine dining. According to Rantanen, there was no feedback on the location selection.

“Yes, there is still time for a candlelit dinner here. Today (Monday) seems to be the case. Yesterday was a good day for the Wings.”

Mikko Rantanen and Susanna Ranta posed at the Stanley Cup championship party in Nousiain last July.

Rantanen, who hails from Nousiai in the Turku region, has been positively surprised by the lively approach to Tampere.

“I haven’t really spent time in Tampere before. It’s a nice city.”

Rantanen is in the spotlight day after day at the World Cup home games – both on and off the ice.

Rantanen is the tournament’s only NHL superstar, so expectations are rightly high. Colorado’s 26-year-old star forward has collected seven assists in six games.

The network hasn’t moved yet, but there are enough places. The head coach Jukka Jalonen calculated that Leijon has had the most even 35 goal chances in which Rantanen has been involved – about six per game.

Rantanen’s sign language has sometimes shown clear frustration during the games, but in front of the media, the Finnish star assures that a dry pipe does not make him fat.

“There have been so many chances that it’s entirely my own fault that there haven’t been any goals. You can only blame yourself. I have to try to get just the right kind of relaxation when the position comes,” said Rantanen.

“However, I don’t stress. At this point, the season is not terribly interested in anything other than winning. In the long regular season, you think about those powers more, but not at this stage.”

Tuesday After the Denmark match, the spirit of the game is clear. Thursday’s quarterfinal game is traditionally the watershed game of the tournament.

“Everything is loaded into it. That game will determine a lot in which direction the tournament will go”, predicts Rantanen.

“It’s good that we get one more game before Thursday, the so-called game of death. In Tuesday’s game we can still polish different things. After that, the nice games start, when we play for the world championship.”

The lions’ opponent in the quarter-finals is Canada or the Czech Republic. Group B’s number one Switzerland has especially caught Rantanen’s eye.

“I watched the first half of the Switzerland-Czech Republic game. High speed seemed to be in the bag. At least Switzerland looks really good. Didn’t they drag Canada down too? There’s a tough bunch out there. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, is a well-coached and hard-working team,” Rantanen emphasized.

“There is no easy opponent coming up from there. It doesn’t matter who comes there.”