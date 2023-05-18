Ice Hockey World Championships | Mikko Rantanen heard about the idea where Kaapo Kakko would be in the same chain – “Oh, something like this has been thrown around”

Mikko Rantanen, the number one star of the Lions and the World Cup, understands the criticism directed at him.

Tampere

World Cup home matches you can’t start a debate about the most famous star player. The title belongs to the Leijoni’s number one striker Mikko Rantanen.

The 26-year-old superstar of the Colorado Avalanche is the only player in the World Cup who broke the magical boundaries of 50 goals and 100 points this NHL season.

Against this background, Rantanen’s WC tournament has gotten off to a sticky start. After four matches, Rantanen has collected 0+4 performances on the edge of the first chain.

Rantanen understands critical voices.

“Understandably, you hear that talk, but the whole time I’ve had a good feeling and my body feels good. Now you just have to put the puck in the backpack, but you shouldn’t start thinking too much about it,” Rantanen informs.

“I didn’t come here to score goals, I came here to win games. The most important games start next week. Those games are where I personally focus the most. Yes, those goals will come if they are meant to come. If it doesn’t come, then we’ll do other things.”

What has surprised you the most in the World Cup so far?

“Germany and France showed that such smaller countries play quite well these days. The last time I was at the Games, we beat Latvia 9–0, among others. There aren’t really games like that anymore. For example, France defended and fought really well, and the team has a lot of smart guys who skate well,” praises Rantanen.

“On paper, Finland-France of course looks like it’s 7-0 for Finland, but that’s not the case nowadays. There are good players there too. The level has risen in Europe. A bit the same as in the NHL, i.e. there is more skill in every team these days.”

Rantanen plays in Leijon in the top chain Sakari Manninen and Teemu Hartikainen with. There are top-class players in the pile, but the true cannon play of the trio is still in the pipeline.

There has been a glimpse of the chain changes in the media. Rantanen’s teammate from Colorado also lived Artturi Lehkonen gave his two cents to the hot debate by demanding Ranta and Grab Kapo to the same thread.

“Okay, oh, this kind of thing has been thrown around. ‘Arsi’ is a good friend of both of us, who would probably like to see me and Kaapo in the same chain because of that, but the coaching makes the decisions. If you want to develop chemistry, it requires more than four games,” exclaims Rantanen.

Manninen and Hartikainen have played together for a long time. While playing with the duo, Rantanen has noticed small things in the game that still require getting used to.

“They are very good in the corner game. Manninen does not hold the puck very long, but quickly throws the puck behind the goal to Hartikainen. That’s where the game starts. I myself try to anticipate the game even better, so that I would be more free at the right moment,” Rantanen says.

Trio can be found at the top of Leijoni’s internal point exchange. Manninen has hit power 3+2 and Hartikainen power 2+1.

So the result has come, but considering the positions and the management, the pile could have a much bigger balance. Especially for Rantanen, the expectations are sky high.

“I feel better all the time. Now it’s better to notice the things they want to do with the puck. In the end, “Härski” is really good at protecting the puck. We could have scored a few more goals in the last game as well,” says Rantanen.

Rantanen has scored in two games. The rising man opened his scoring account in the second game of the tournament against Germany with two assists.

Against France, Rantanen scored 0+2. Both points came in special situations.

“We get quite a lot of playing time, but we still have to look at the tape to see where we can be even more dangerous as a chain and as individuals. We get to spin for 45 seconds in the area, but sometimes we don’t get to places. We have to be better at that,” insists Rantanen.

The first team led by Sakari Manninen managed to score twice against France. The first goal was scored with superiority. The second goal was completed by Manninen from a pass from Rantanen.

Five Rantanen, who plays in Leijon after a year’s break, admits that returning to Leijon has had its own adjustment period.

In addition to chain friends, the size of the rink and the different playing style take some getting used to. The way the Lions and Colorado play are significantly different.

“In a small rink, we go up more and apply pressure, which I like. Trap is also played higher in the NHL. There is a little more puck control here. In the big rink, the distances are longer, so understandably here we prefer to pull on the trap rather than go on it,” Rantanen compares.

“There was some getting used to in the first games. I started to apply pressure and noticed that no one else was following. I was in the wrong place. Sometimes when we have the puck, in some situations I’ve gone up too quickly and I’ve been on my feet after a pakki-pakki pass.”

Rantanen has gradually gotten better at you with the way the Lions play.

“Now I’ve gained more composure and I’m looking for lower speeds. That way I can catch the puck better.”

The lions head coach Jukka Jalonen is not at all worried about his number one chain’s grips. According to Jalonen, the first chain has produced goals from the conveyor belt.

“For example, in the first round against Sweden, the scores are 10-0. Now it was [Ranskaa vastaan] 6–1 for the draw. Totally superior in light of the statistics, but there has been no efficiency. It will come at some point,” Jalonen said after Wednesday’s game.

Jukka Jalose has full credit in his number one chain.

It is clear that the top players – especially Rantase – are expected to see more results.

“I feel better all the time. Fortunately, we continue on the same fields, and they have not been changed. The chemistry is starting to get better all the time. It’s only been four games here. I believe that our game will improve even more from this”, says Rantanen.