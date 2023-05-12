Ice Hockey World Championships | Mikko Rantanen calm despite the miserable defeat: “We defended too much”

Mikko Rantanen, who clocked almost his lowest ice time of the season, did not panic.

Tampere

The lions The World Cup opener against the United States turned out to be quite a pancake. The USA, which entered the match as a clear underdog, crushed Finland in a full Nokia Arena with a clear 4–1 victory.

The biggest star of the Lions Mikko Rantanen however, after the fight stopped, he marched calmly in front of the media. There was no sign of any kind of frustration or panic.

Worried about this show?

“I’m not,” Rantanen replied casually.

“It’s always the first game. There are new threads and it looked like the first game has a little excitement. Skating wasn’t quite at the level of the Yankees either. We were one step behind, and they created an attacking frenzy,” Rantanen continued.

Even in the opening set, Finland even had a driver in the match and led Teemu Hartikainen with an overpowering hit. After that, the picture of the match changed completely.

“In the second period, we didn’t really get… We defended too much and there was such a thing in the offensive zone that there was one tick and then the opponent took the puck. We didn’t really get things going.”

“But only the first game, so it’s an upward trend. Doesn’t that make chemistry better? Let’s watch a little video and learn from it.”

Lions failed to reverse course in the second set break after a nightmarish second set.

“We talked at halftime that there must be closer spacing in the central area. We gave a little too much space and time. The Yankees were always able to skate into the area with the puck, and they didn’t really have to throw anything in the end.”

Rantanen made his own by being too relaxed in situations where the opponent should have been put under pressure.

“I don’t know what caused our slight delay in pressurizing.”

“We didn’t get many chances from the offensive zone games. We have to improve on that for tomorrow.”

Mikko Rantanen got more than 16 minutes of playing time.

Also on a personal level, Rantanen remained in a secondary role in the match, like almost all other Finnish players.

Rantanen had some sloppy puck losses and stray passes, and despite a couple of opportunities to make mistakes, there were no successes on the offensive end either.

“Quite a lot to improve (personally). As a chain, games are the best place to develop chemistry. Now the first game is behind us, and the direction is upward,” Rantanen said.

Rantanen’s ice time at the World Cup opening was 16.20 minutes. During the 89 games of the NHL season, he played only once less than this.

Finland will next face Germany on Saturday at 20:20.