Ice Hockey World Championships | Mikael Granlund reveals a surprising new side in the midst of a flood of questions: “I love the media”

The skill striker who scored the opening goal of the lions was organizing the victory of the team from the USA.

Tampere

Lions the rest of the team already made it to the locker room after a winning USA match when Mikael Granlund would answer the questions of a foreign journalist for a long time.

The flood of questions was so severe that the interviewer even dared to ask what Granlund thinks of all this.

“I love the media,” Granlund dropped his face almost like poker.

Granlund scored and scored one more when the Lions knocked out the United States 4-1 World Cup in Tampere.

The coolers broke the whole second batch when an unruly US group took big and small penalties and the Lion was not made of cotton.

“It was part of hockey and the game was like that,” Granlund said of the coolers.

“We were able to score three goals with superiority and Underpower was excellent. That made the difference in the game. ”

Playing five to five was less, but Granlund didn’t find the match particularly difficult.

“That’s what hockey is and all the games are a little different.”

Power striker Austin Watson flew out of the tackle on the head in the second installment. In that situation, Watson’s elbow collapsed Teemu Hartikaista helmet and face.

The ice could have been accepted by Watson, but not out. The expressions and the throwing of the racket spoke it.

“I know Austin well, but it was certainly the right verdict,” Granlund said of his former Nashville companion. Watson currently plays in Ottawa.

Granlund describes Watson as an excellent dude in the locker room, but hard on the ice and that’s when it hurts and happens.

Lions captain Valtteri Filppula said that the strength of the Finnish team lies in the fact that everyone knows their own role in the trough and what to do at any given time.

The same was true of the situations brought on by the constant chills when the game went broke in the second installment.

“There were a lot of coolers and it was really important for us to get a couple of goals in five minutes. Even after that, there were a lot of coolers and we took them, but Alivoima was really good. ”

Filppula said that while there was a lot of special situation gaming, the team defended well when it needed to.

“It was easier when there was a lead and there was no need to push and go to attack by force.”

“Elbow to head, witch wouldn’t want to be seen terribly,” Filppula said of Watson’s unclean tackle.

Mikko Lehtonen as well got his share when he was kneeling at the start of the second installment.

“Fortunately, neither was bad. It hurts every now and then, but most importantly, the guys are able to play. ”