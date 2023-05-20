Ice Hockey World Championships | Marko Anttila updated Jukka Jalonen’s tribute: “Such a tough title that I don’t even know what it means”

The captain led the Lions to a 3–1 victory over Austria and plans to take his teammates to a sauna in Lempäälä on his day off.

The lions reliable captain Marko Anttila foreshadowed the spirit of the game when Austria’s coaching staff called the referees to them just under two minutes before the end.

The teams had been told during the World Cup that it is also possible to challenge offsides in the tournament.

That’s exactly what Austria did Ahti Oksanen shaken by Finland’s third hit.

A long video review brought a reassuring result – the goal was accepted.

This is how Finland took a 3–1 victory after a sticky performance.

“Except it wasn’t very far, but fortunately modern technology was now on our side,” sighed Anttila.

A challenge did not directly concern the goal, but already the previous situation. The destination was Mikko Lehtonen.

“When you take a challenge, you have to announce the exact time for the supposed offside”, Anttila knew.

There is no possibility of a challenge in league games, because the necessary technology is missing.

Anttila bluntly dismissed the question about the pointless matches of the World Cup.

“At least I have to do a full job in every match. There are no easy opponents here.”

Background Leijonat found a new profit unit New power chain: Finland introduced a new profit unit against Austria. The trio Kaapo Kakko–Antti Suomela–Kasperi Kapanen assembled in the final set of the game against Hungary scored the hosts’ first two hits and performed well in other ways. For one reason or another, Kapanen was moved to number one at the end of the final set. Long agony: The fight against Austria looked like a light snack after Kapanen’s lightning strike, but the harsh truth dawned when Dominic Zwerger equalized after less than five minutes. The Leijona team, which played sticky, had to be tense until the final moments. Audience: 11,785.

Dominating they try to undermine the world champion in different ways.

“Austria now stayed in the middle zone, waiting for our mistakes. It was understandable that the opponent did not come on insanely hard because of the match schedule. They had a late game on Friday.”

Anttila, who is playing in the fifth consecutive World Cup tournament, has enjoyed himself to the fullest in the middle of the Nokia Arena crowd.

“I think I’ve been improving all the time. Alivoima has worked well. Still, we have to hope that the boys will stay away from boxing.”

According to Anttila, he has to do a full day’s work even against smaller hockey countries.

Lions prepared for the World Cup competition exceptionally without a head coach From Jukka Jalo.

Jalonen went to a promotional event in Jyväskylä on the day of the game. He was inaugurated as an honorary doctor of sports sciences there.

“Great thing for him. It’s such a tough title that I don’t even know what it means.”

The Ice Hockey Federation flew Jalonen to Tampere by helicopter so that the Lion pilot could start the game against Austria.

“The players have not received similar treatment, at least not in my time. There aren’t enough smart guys in our group to get such cool titles”, Anttila grinned.

Who held the game meeting when Jalonen was absent?

“The big Käärijä fan was supposed to do the job, but he became shy in the real place”, Anttila referred to the goalkeeper coach Kari Lehtosen.

Therefore, the task was left as an assistant coach Mikko Mannerin to the account.

Now The Lions have two consecutive days off for the only time during the close-paced World Cup tournament.

Anttila knew that Leijon had a clean day off on Sunday.

Do you take your teammates to the cabin for a sauna?

“There has been a little talk about it, but now we still have to wait until we eat together. We will probably go over the practical stuff there.”

Is it planned to take the whole team to Lempäälä?

“There would be enough land, but the whole team can’t fit on the sauna rafts,” Anttila answered.

Saturday’s win secured the Lions’ playoff spot. Only tough teams are available as semifinal opponents. Finland will probably face Switzerland, the Czech Republic or Canada on Thursday evening.

Before that, there is still the game against Denmark on Tuesday evening, which ends the initial group stage.