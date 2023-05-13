Ice Hockey World Championships | Many changes to the composition of the lions – one race pass was stamped

Finland meets Germany today.

Finland suffered a dull 1-4 loss to the United States in Friday’s World Cup opener.

At the same time, the importance of the match against Germany, which starts at 20:20 on Saturday evening, rose to a whole new level. Will Leijonat wash its face or will the champion favorite drift into a crisis right away?

The head coach Jukka Jalonen has made changes to its composition.

The one sitting in the stands on Friday Harri Pesonen the race pass is stamped, and he gets on the playing crew.

Pesonen plays in a triple chain Juho Lammikon and Kasperi Kapanen with.

Played against the USA as the center of the second line Antti Suomela is out of the playing lineup as a precaution.

Jere Sallinen becomes the center forward of the second chain.

Emil Larmin to take the place as Leijoni’s goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora.

Finland’s lineup for the match against Germany

Keeper: Jussi Olkinuora (Emil Larmi)

1:

70 Teemu Hartikainen – 65 Sakari Manninen – 96 Mikko Rantanen

4 Mikko Lehtonen – 55 Atte Ohtamaa

2:

10 Joel Armia – 76 Jere Sallinen – 84 Kaapo Kakko

3 Olli Määttä – 50 Miika Koivisto

3:

82 Harri Pesonen – 91 Juho Lammikko – 42 Kasperi Kapanen

52 Mikael Seppälä – 2 Ville Pokka

4:

29 Ahti Oksanen – 24 Hannes Björninen – 12 Marko Anttila

6 Niklas Friman – 23 Nikolas Matinpalo

Finland-Germany starts on Saturday at 20:20.