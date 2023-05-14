Ice Hockey World Championships | Lions’ star Mikko Rantanen wanted to disappear quickly from the Nokia Arena: “Let’s watch the Eurovision and quickly”

Mikko Rantanen already started to look like an NHL superstar against Germany. He promises that better things are yet to come.

Tampere

Mikko Rantanen seemed to click into turbo gear in the third period of the Germany match.

The superstar who wandered in the shadows for five rounds started showing his skills to the Nokia Arena audience. He dribbled, protected and provided insightful passes. Rantanen’s preliminary work Mikko Lehtonen scored Leijoni’s 4–3 winning goal in the third period.

“Batch by batch and change by change has felt better. Today felt clearly better than Friday. I got to the puck more, and when I got space and time on the offensive end, my self-confidence grew”, Rantanen said after the match.

Rantanen says that he has started to find common chemistry with his chain friends Sakari Manninen and Teemu Hartikainen with.

“You already noticed it today. We were able to create better pressure on the opponent’s end. Härski then threw thunderbolts on his roof,” Rantanen laughed.

“We can still improve on this too,” he promised.

Rantanen is facing a special situation in Leijon. In his NHL club, the Colorado Avalanche, he is used to contracting much bigger minutes than what he clocks in the national team jersey now.

This season, Rantanen’s average playing time was the third highest among NHL forwards: 22 minutes and 13 seconds per game. Only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid played more.

Against Germany, Rantanen got 17.16 minutes of playing time and against the USA on Friday 16.17, i.e. clearly less than in NHL bowls.

“It’s different when I’m used to playing five minutes more. Here we roll and go to the field when the order goes. At least the energy levels are high during this kind of game time. I’ve noticed that I can play longer shifts”, Rantanen reflects.

The lions The first chain did well today in light of the results. Manninen scored two goals, Rantanen assisted two. However, it is not yet ready to play the first fist. In the first two sets, the chain had almost no scoring opportunities.

“Now I’m starting to know what ‘Härski’ likes to do and what ‘Mane’ likes to do. And they know what I like to do. That’s what creates the chemistry,” says Rantanen.

The brightest superstar of the tournament enjoyed the atmosphere of the Nokia Arena today, which was already significantly livelier than on Friday against the United States.

“We got into the attacking zone more today, and we were able to create more goal chances. Then it’s easier for the audience to join in.”

“If we defend for 40 minutes, I can understand that there’s not much shouting in the stands,” Rantanen said, referring to Friday’s match against the United States.

Sweet despite the evening and the victory, Rantase was in a hurry to leave the Nokia Arena after the match.

“To watch Eurovision, and quickly. That’s why the interview ends now,” Rantanen said and walked towards the dressing room.