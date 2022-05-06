Ice Hockey World Championships | Lions NHL star Joel Armia explains why he gave up his youthful style of play in North America: “You had to make a decision”

Joel Armia was a goalie in the domestic League, but in North America he developed into a lower chain raider who describes the role as suitable for the role.

Striker Joel Armia He last wore the lion shirt of the Finnish national teams almost ten years ago, when he played for the national team under the age of 20 in the 2012–13 season.

Armia scored well in the youth national teams and the Pori Aces League team as a teenager and was the top Finnish reserve in the NHL in her age group, but now Armia is returning to the national team uniform with a rather different player profile.

In North America, a striker of lower chains hatched from the attacker, describing the role as suitable for the role.

What kind the change in attitude required you to make a breakthrough in North America in a completely different role than you were used to?

“I don’t know about the change in attitude. The dream has been to play in the NHL, there always has been. The decision had to be made to play there at any cost. answered STT’s question late Thursday night in the depths of the Tampere arena.

In the interview area stood a bearded, calm and well-balanced hockey player who will have you with the past.

The power of power remained in Europe, but experiencing the NHL in Buffalo, Winnipeg and Montreal has fulfilled one of the little boys ’dreams.

Second dreams are coming true soon, probably already this weekend in the Swedish EHT tournament.

The army was selected for the Finnish World Cup camp group, so the A national team debut is close to a few weeks old at the age of 29.

In your twenties, would you have guessed that it would take so long to get to the A national team?

“I probably couldn’t have guessed. Sometimes I thought the place would come sooner.”

According to the army, the place has never been close before. The NHL has kept the man busy.

“You never know what’s going on. Whether it’s contract matters, a corona or whatever. It’s a good feeling to get involved now.”

Joel Armia, who has had a long NHL career, only made his Lion debut at the age of 29.

For example, an attacker from the 1993 age group of the Army Miro Aaltonen played two World Championships for young people and one for boys with a team from Pori and will chase a place in the World Championships starting next week.

“There are a lot of familiar players in this group. I played a total of three World Championships for young people, so I’ve gotten to play with players from many different ages. Here are a good number of guys I already know,” Armia said.

Year then the Army season in Montreal continued until the Stanley Cup finals, but this season went wrong from the start. Therefore, an attacker with a desire to gamble arrived at the end of the World Championships camp.

“Autumn was heavy. You can’t get anywhere from it. The season started rolling in the wrong direction and we couldn’t get it turned. Sports are sometimes like that.”

“I personally can’t be happy with the season behind us. The rest of the season started to get better, and the game started to move in the direction it should. It’s good to continue.”

Armia hopes to be able to play as soon as possible so that the feel of the game returns. He was last in action last mid-April.

“By playing, you get to know your team’s systems best. That’s the best way to catch up.”

An army firing from the right would be a great addition to a game of superiority that didn’t work against Switzerland at least on Thursday.

Do you think right-handing is helpful in allocating seats and time?

“” I don’t know, Armia smiled.

“It’s in the hands of coaches how they build superiority.”