Ice Hockey World Championships | Lions got one of the best in the world – Miro Heiskanen told why he didn’t get to Finland in business class

Dallas ’No. 1 pack exuded gameplay after the Lions’ first training.

Tampere

Over Played 300 NHL matches Miro Heiskanen rushed to the hockey team of Leijona like from old memory.

Dallas ’game number four changed to the familiar 41 already used in HIFK times. Heiskanen played the same number in the 2017–2018 Olympic hockey in Pyeongchang and Herning, Denmark.

Heiskanen’s essence exuded the same serenity and modesty he became familiar with before embarking on a rocket-like NHL career.

It is easy to believe that Heiskanen will play all the roles in the Finnish World Championships. He knows the World Cup will not play for 25 minutes in the evening like in Dallas, but Jukka Jalosen the game system uses eight defenders when playing six decks in Dallas.

Its it became clear in the first practice that Heiskanen is playing Tappara Mikael Seppälä roll.

Seppälä got at least a small lottery win when he got to start with Heiskanen. There are no much better defenders to pair in this tournament.

It is also clear that the bulldozer-like Seppälä must succeed with Heiskanen, who is fumbling with the disc. Even the division of labor makes it clear: one ensures and the other rises, and it’s not hard to guess how the roles are distributed.

“Good-natured guy. I have seen a few games and have played well, ”Heiskanen praised Seppälä. They do not have a common history before this.

With superiority, Heiskanen takes his place Sami Vatasen next to where the attackers are Valtteri Filppula, Toni Rajala and Harri Pesonen.

Heiskanen had already decided before the playoffs in Dallas that he would be ready for the World Cup if the season ends in North America and the body is okay after a heavy season.

The Stars ’games ended in the first round against Calgary, but Heiskanen did his best to continue playing on the Dallas-Edmonton axis. The Oilers would have been the next opponent, but until then, the journey did not continue.

In the seventh game, Heiskanen had pole and top-pocket shots, but he didn’t get an extension of the Dallas season either.

Heiskanen said it was a shame to fly out in the first round. It was also unfortunate that “you can’t stay somewhere.”

Swedish Jacob Peterson is Heiskanen’s companion from Stars. At the same time, they flew on a direct Finnair flight from Dallas to Helsinki. Peterson was already playing against Finland on Wednesday, but Heiskanen said he didn’t even consider it.

“It was decided that I wouldn’t come to the game until Friday. There was no terrible time to rest. ”

Understand the meaning of rest. Peterson is a newcomer with a maximum of ten minutes of play, with Heiskanen taking on the biggest responsibility of the entire season.

“It’s good for alertness and I’m ready to play tomorrow [perjantaina]”Heiskanen said.

Excellent skating Heiskanen is the level player that the most natural form of travel on transatlantic flights is business class. Small dwarf ears blocked access to the business.

“Fortunately, we got our own line,” Heiskanen said of traveling with the two Pomeranians.

During the second period of Jalonen’s head coaching, a lion has been built from Leijon, the last three of which have been stopped: World Cup gold, World Cup silver and Olympic gold.

Such statistics are felt until North America.

“Of course it makes it easier to know that there is a chance to succeed when you come here. That is the goal, ”Heiskanen said of the effects of the medals of recent years.

Heiskanen, 22, played in the value games for the first time at the South Korean Olympics and then at the World Championships. That winter rarely hosted the World Championships for young people in Buffalo.

“Good memories. It’s always nice to be with the national team, and that’s when I got to be involved a lot. Good memories were left of all the races. ”