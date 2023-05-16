Ice Hockey World Championships | Leijonien’s Tappara striker says that the ice in the Nokia Arena is bad in the World Cup: “It’s soft and turns to porridge”

Waltteri Merelä got the last place in the Lions’ lineup.

The lions the line-up for the World Cup tournament is complete and there will be no more NHL help. The last player named for the games is Tappara’s winger Walter Mereläwho himself found out about the stamping of his race pass at the breakfast meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s a great job, and now it’s at least until the end,” Merelä said.

Up until now, there was only one place for NHL players. After Dallas beat Seattle, only Seattle was eliminated from the league Eeli Tolvanen. With the branding of Merelä, Tolva will not be seen in the team this year.

Merelä played last time in the Czech Eurohockey Tour tournament.

“The situation is not easy, as everyone can think. You wait a bit to see how it goes. But there is a good atmosphere here and it was fun to train with the guys. It’s a fun atmosphere,” Merelä said.

Merelä praises how well the extra players have been able to practice. On Tuesday, he and Jere Sallinen.

“Really well thought out. We get the same answer as everyone else. In the quintuple training, someone plays with us. The rounds and others are going well,” says Merelä.

You can also have other kinds of experiences along the career path.

“A few times in the league I’ve been injured and wearing a red or black shirt. It had NOT been thought out that well back then. Now you can get good exercises, which is of course vital when there is no terrible ice time. You have to get proper training.”

Sea is in the MM bowl in familiar surroundings. Tappara plays its home games in the same hall, and Leijonat also uses Tappara’s locker room during the tournament.

The condition of the ice has spoken during the tournament, when Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam criticized the condition after Sweden’s first tournament matches.

Merelä signs the views expressed by Sweden’s head coach.

“It has certainly been worse than our season. Of course, its use is much less during the season. It’s so soft and turns into porridge quickly. A clear difference from during the season”, says Merelä.

Merelä considers the reasons to be clear.

“I’m guessing it’s about the utilization rate. There are so many trainings and games and the hall is relatively full all day. It would probably be worth inventing something for that, and wouldn’t they,’ says Merelä.

For example, on Tuesday, the practices of five teams were marked on the ice of the arena. Finland started training at 12:30 as the last team of the day. On top of that, there are two matches in the day’s program, the first at 16:20 and the second at 20:20.

Merelä was in a different place in Kopi than he was in Tappara’s season.

“Now there is an adjacent place. Kristian Kuusela sat in it during the league season. It’s not a bad place either.”