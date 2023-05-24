Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Latvia's big surprise sends Sweden to Riga – here is the follow-up program for the World Cup

May 24, 2023
Latvia beat Switzerland on Tuesday night and will face Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Ice hockey Switzerland, which went from victory to victory in the World Cup, faced its best in the final match of the group stage. In the Tuesday evening match played in Riga, the home team Latvia defeated Switzerland with a 4–3 overtime victory.

The match was meaningless for Switzerland, who had already secured their group victory. Instead, Latvia needed at least a point to qualify for the playoffs. In the end, there were two points, which puts Latvia in third place in the group.

With the surprise win, Slovakia will be out of the playoffs. In addition, Latvia’s third place means that the Swedish team will pack its bags in Tampere and travel to Riga. Sweden finished second in the group in Tampere and will play against Latvia in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

“A very exciting task. The Latvians have won five in a row and showed in the Switzerland match that they play with passion when the fans are cheering them on. We are packing and preparing for Thursday’s match”, Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam stated the Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT by.

All quarterfinals will be played on Thursday:

16:20 USA-Czech Republic (Tampere)

16:20 Switzerland–Germany (Riga)

20:20 Canada–Finland (Tampere)

20:20 Sweden–Latvia (Riga)

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday at 14:20 and 18:20. The bronze match will be played on Sunday at 15:20 and the final match at 20:20. The semifinals and medal games will be played in Tampere.

