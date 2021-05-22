Ice Hockey World Championships | Latvian supporters staged a surprise for the Canadian ambassador

The loss to the host country of the World Cup brought a flower greeting to the embassy and thanks to “the most spectacular day in the history of puck in Latvia”.

Hockey The capture of supporters following the historic Canadian victory in Latvia, which hosted the World Cup, completely surprised the Canadian ambassador Kevin Rexin.

Rex, Canadian Ambassador to the Baltics said on the Latvian tradition on Saturday on their Twitter account.

“Losing in a hockey match is never nice, but if that happens, losing in the opening match to the host country, which has a tradition of bringing flowers to the embassy of the lost country,” Rex wrote.

“Thank you to the Latvian friends for their energy, kind words and flowers.”

Latvian A 2-0 victory was the country’s first against Canada in the Hockey World Championships. It was to the liking of the supporters.

“Thank you for the most spectacular day in Latvian puck history,” the message to the Canadian Embassy reads.

From Rex’s Tweet said sports channel BarDown site launched by TSN.

