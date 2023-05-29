Ice Hockey World Championships | Latvian NBA star Kristaps Porziņģis was happy with his country’s puck bronze

Porziņģis, representing the Washington Wizards, lived on Sunday in a puckish state.

Basketball star Kristaps Porziņģis like other Latvians, is happy about the historic World Cup medal of the country’s ice hockey team.

Porziņģis, 27, representing the NBA club Washington Wizards, congratulated his compatriots who defeated the United States in the bronze medal match on his Twitter account.

“Congratulations and thanks for the sentiments,” Porziņģis wrote and ended his text like many other Latvians with the encouragement Par lielu Latviju.

The basketball player who grew up in Liepāja wrote his message about half an hour after the match and attached a video by Kristiāns Rubīns for the decisive goal scored in overtime.

Porziņģis unleashed his emotions immediately after the hit that brought the bronze medal. He wrote succinctly “JAAAAAAAAAAA” after securing the country’s first discus medal.

On Saturday, the basketball star supported the hockey players after the semi-final loss. He announced I will continue to support the team going full speed towards the bronze medal.

Porziņģis has not hidden that he is a hockey fan before. He is, among other things changed jerseys hockey player Zemgus Girgensons with.

Porziņģis and Girgensons, who plays for the NHL club Buffalo Sabres, met in January 2017 at Porziņģis’ then home hall in Madison Square Gardens, who represented the New York Knicks.