Ice Hockey World Championships | Latvia struck with superiority, the USA immediately equalized – HS follows the bronze medal match

Today in Tampere, the medal winners of the World Championships will be decided.

Ice hockey the men’s World Cup culminates today, when the bronze and final matches are played in Tampere. Latvia and the United States will meet in the bronze medal match at 3:20 p.m. HS follows the match in this article.

In the final match, Germany and Canada will fight for the world championship.

Latvia has been the biggest surprise of the Games, along with Germany. Riga served as the second tournament host, and with the support of the home crowd, a place opened up for the next games.

Tampere also had plenty of loud Latvian fans in the semi-final, so the support of the audience is on the side of Latvia, which is hunting for a surprise medal.