Saturday, May 27, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Latvia, playing in Hurmos, challenges Canada in the semi-finals – HS follows

May 27, 2023
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Canada and Latvia will meet in Saturday’s first semifinal at 2:20 p.m.

Ice hockey In the World Championships, the teams that will get to play on Sunday for the world championship at Tampere’s Nokia Arena will be decided on Saturday.

After Finland’s elimination, the honor of the tournament hosts is defended by the second host country Latvia, which advanced to the medal games at the World Championships for the first time in its history.

In the first semifinal, Latvia will face Canada, who knocked out the Lions in the quarterfinals. Canada and Finland had met in the three previous World Cup finals.

In the second semi-final, the United States and Germany will play in the evening.

HS follows the match moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.

