Ice Hockey World Championships | Latvia leads 1–0 after the first set, own goal in cents – HS will follow Finland’s second World Cup match

Mikael Granlund plays in the number one chain against Latvia.

Finland will face Latvia in their second match at the World Hockey Championships on Saturday and will seek a continuation of the opening match with a 5-0 crushing victory over Norway.

Latvia, for its part, started the tournament with a 1-4 loss against the United States.

There were a couple of changes in the composition of Finland. Playing his first match Mikael Granlund rose straight to number one in the chain Sakari Mannisen and Teemu Hartikainen with. Jere Innala fell to 13th striker.

With paint Jussi Olkinuora made room To Harri Säter.

The match starts at 20.20. HS follows the race day and the events of the game moment by moment together with the sports editions of the people of Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta.

Subscribe to the World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje/

Read all the World Hockey competition stories at https://www.hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat/