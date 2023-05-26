Friday, May 26, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Latvia hit a humiliatingly wonderful winning goal in Sweden’s net – a huge difference in shots

May 26, 2023
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

There were two big surprises in the quarter-finals of the World Championships.

Ice hockey In the quarterfinals of the World Cup, we saw two really big surprises and one huge disappointment for Finns. The Lions’ 1–4 loss to Canada ended the games in a miserable way for Finns.

Instead, giant surprises were seen in the quarterfinals played in Riga. First, Germany knocked out group winners Switzerland 3–1, and in the evening we saw an even bigger bang.

Namely, Latvia organized the biggest bang of the games by also beating Sweden with a score of 3–1.

Sweden had a lot to worry about in the match, as it took shots at the goal with a score of 41–15. Latvia won the third set with a score of 2–0, despite losing the shots 6–15.

He scored the winning goal Why Indrasis in time 45.55. He humiliated Sweden Pär Lindholm floating the puck between his legs and then shot into the upper corner of the game tool past the goalkeeper by Lars Johansson.

In the semifinals, the United States and Germany and Canada and Latvia will meet. The semifinals will be played on Saturday in Tampere.

