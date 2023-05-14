Ice Hockey World Championships | Kasperi Kapanen slapped flour into the mouths of the doubters – the father breathes particularly down the neck

Kasperi Kapanen has been the Lions’ biggest luck at the beginning of the World Cup.

13.5. 23:52

Tampere

Lions took an easy opening win at the World Championships on Saturday night. After exciting stages, Germany fell 4–3.

“Good feeling. Especially with five against five, I think we dominated well. We took a bit too much ice and gave the opponent momentum, but we handled it well”, Kasperi Kapanen said after the match.

“Our big men came to play today, which certainly made a difference,” Kapanen continued.

Poorly Kapanen himself did not appear either. Already in Finland’s weak opening game, he stood out, and the same continued in the match against Germany.

Kapanen started skillfully Sakari Manninen shot at the end of the second period of the all-important 2-2 draw.

Otherwise, Kapanen was able to use his speed and dangerously rolled into the attack zone several times.

“Skating is my greatest strength. When I get the puck up to speed and even a little difference in the pack, I can challenge and make a play. Step forward today.”

See also Brazilian team can qualify for the round of 16 this 2nd Germany took a tight lead, but Leijonat eventually took a comfortable 4–3 victory.

Kapasen the look of the game in the first two World Cup matches has shown hunger and desire for the screen. The difference to, for example, matches preparing for the Games is clear. In them, the NHL reinforcements gathered a lot of criticism with their play, which at times seemed indifferent and frustrated.

“Yeah. A lot of crap has been talked about here for a few years. Of course, you get used to it, but I’d rather it were always positive”, Kapanen answered when asked about the desire to show off the ice.

“But I will take the energy from it and come to play. Of course, the team first, but if you can score a few goals or assists, that’s always a plus.”

At least now it seems that Kapanen has managed to put the doubters in the mouth with his screens.

See also Seoul opens warning fire after North Korea sea incursion Kasperi Kapanen swears by his desire for the screen.

In Kapase is also in a special situation on the WC ice, to say the least, because his father Sami Kapanen breathes almost on his son’s neck during matches.

Sami Kapanen works between the exchange boxes as a TV expert for C More.

The father’s presence has not gone unnoticed by the boy.

“At least it has some damn cool suits. Note that he has made new suits for himself. It seems to be in good condition. He certainly enjoys getting a little attention on TV”, Kapanen threw a twinkle in the corner of his eye.