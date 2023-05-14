Ice Hockey World Championships | Kasperi Kapanen reveals his impressive gym record – “There’s been a lot of squatting”

In Sanoma’s Leijonarevolver, they ask for a skipper. Now it’s Leijoni’s NHL reinforcement Kasperi Kapanen’s turn to respond.

Tampere

Who has the best shot on the team?

“Jaaha… there are a lot of good shots, but I have to say ‘Mane’ (Sakari Manninen). A little guy whose strength might not be shooting. A great player, though.”

Tell me one thing that the general public doesn’t know about Marko Anttila?

“He’s really the funniest guy on this team. I knew Marko a little from before, but I didn’t interact with him every day before. Great guy. That’s why he has a C on his chest.”

Who is the most polite of the team?

“Ahti Oksanen. It’s a cultured man who likes good wines. He is cultivated.”

Who is the team’s troublemaker, i.e. the player who will probably have to pay the most in fines?

“I’m pretty much at the top there. Me and ‘Rane’ (Mikko Rantanen) we are at the top.”

Which teammate would you absolutely not let update your Instagram account?

“I’m guessing ‘Bob’ (Mikko Lehtonen). He might put something so blatant that the account would be disabled immediately.”

Who is your favorite in the Lions’ sexiest man vote?

“Let’s inject Teemu ‘Härski’ Hartikainen to the top. There’s a man. A real Finnish male.”

Who has the most special equipment on the team?

“Must say Kaapo Kako shoulder pads, which are quite special. I haven’t seen anything like that in a while. They are the kind of Sherwoods that you can probably buy at Prisma for 40 euros.”

Kaapo Kako’s shoulder pads caught Kasperi Kapanen’s eye on the first day.

What is your record on Cooper’s test?

“Sometimes I have run, but I no longer remember the result. A lot of these int stories have heard that the guys have run really good results. I bet that 3,000 meters would go. I don’t know if I’ll have to pull the Cooper when I go to the int after the games. I hope it goes to 3,000. If not, I’m not going to tell anyone about it.”

How much do you get from a squat?

“Dad’s (Sami Kapanen) through this movement has been a strength. There has been a lot of squatting. When I was 18–19 years old, I squatted the most. Then I did sets of six with 180 kilos, so people can deduce the maximum based on that. 210 kilos is pretty close.”

If you had to choose only one gym for the rest of your career, which one would you choose?

“If it was smart, I would take a parallel stroke, even though I hate that move more than anything. That movement takes the whole body.”

A song that always turns you on?

“Ego trip Passenger. It’s my favorite song of all time. It reminds me of the summers spent when I was young in Finland, when my father was still playing in the woods.”

What is the best holiday destination for a hockey player in the summer?

“Golf course. It doesn’t matter in which country.”

What surprising item did you take on the World Cup trip?

“I always pack so little for trips, so they say, myself.”

What is the best barbecue delicacy of the summer?

“Some basic sausage. It always ignites. Of course, red meat goes anyway, but these days when we go to a steakhouse on game trips, I usually have something like fish or pasta.”