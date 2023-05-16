Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Kari Jalonen’s shock loss to the Czech Republic

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | Kari Jalonen’s shock loss to the Czech Republic

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

The host country Latvia surprised the Czech Republic.

Ice hockey In the second group of the World Cup, a surprise was seen in Riga, when the host country Latvia won the tournament with the goals of 4–3 after extra time against the Czech Republic, which was counted among the preliminary favorites of the tournament.

Latvia led first 2–1 in regulation time and then 3–2, but the Czech Republic fought back.

Kari Jalonen however, the team he coached had to be disappointed in extra time, when Oskars Batna completed the winning goal in 64.16.

The loss was the first of the tournament for the Czech Republic, they have beaten Slovakia and Kazakhstan in previous matches. For Latvia, the win was the first of the tournament.

