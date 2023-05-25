Ice Hockey World Championships | Kari Jalonen faded into the darkness of the Nokia Arena: “Big disappointment”

The World Cup tournament of the Czech Republic coached by Kari Jalonen ended in the quarterfinals.

Tampere

The Czech Republic The World Cup tournament ended in a harsh way on Thursday, when the great surprise of the Games, the United States, fell Kari Jalonen you protected cleanly 3-0 in Nokia-arena in front of 7,411 spectators.

The semifinals ended at half past seven, but Jalos was not seen in the interview area for a long time. It wasn’t until 45 minutes after the end of the game that Jalonen appeared from the side of the arena.

A serious-looking man walked from behind Sermien in front of the media.

“Frustration. This is a big disappointment,” Jalonen commented first in front of a large crowd of Czech journalists.

“We have to respect the result today. The fact that we were not able to drill into the medal games is disappointing.”

Czech Republic in the quarter-final game, he was at times in complete disarray. The USA controlled the puck, rolled their attacks like a buckle and played long attacks in the Czech end. The Czech Republic was passive and rigid.

From shift to shift, Czech play was mostly about canceling and defending. The attacking game was very modest at times – downright anemic.

After two periods, the Czech Republic had managed just 11 shots on the USA goal. In the “tight” final set, the Czech Republic managed only four shots on goal.

Left in the pipe.

Finished The World Cup tournament was very modest for the Czech Republic as a whole. The machine never started. Jalonen’s team won four games and lost three in the first group.

The Czech Republic did not beat any of the so-called hard countries. The Czech Republic was the opponent in the losing games against Canada, Switzerland and the United States.

“We got caught up in those three games. Opponents took space and time away from us. It took so much energy for us to play the opening game and to get going from there,” Jalonen analyzed.

“Similarly, on the offensive end, we weren’t able to create scoring opportunities. Every game from time to time, but we didn’t have that kind of constant attacking power.”

During the tournament, the Czech Republic experienced two hard setbacks when the NHL forward Filip Chytil and Lukas Sedlak were injured in the middle of the World Cup tournament. Two top strikers fell from the ranks.

“Of course it had an effect when the first and second center fell out of the ranks, but that’s no excuse.”

Last in the year’s games, Jalonen returned the Czech Republic to the medal base, when the Czech Republic took the WC bronze. Ten years had passed since the previous World Cup medal.

Jalose, 63, has one year left on his current contract with the Czech national team. The contract ends with next spring’s Czech World Cup home games, which will be played in Prague and Ostrava.

After the semi-final defeat in the Czech Republic, there was even speculation about Jalonen’s dismissal.

What kind of pressure will there be from the Czech Republic?

“I can’t follow that media. There is what is. That’s how much this work is. You have to live with the pressure and sleep well at night to be able to coach. I shouldn’t think about such things. I won’t start speculating with any stories.”

How confident are you that you will be seen as a pilot for the Czech Republic at home games?

“I’m not going to comment on it in any way. It does not matter at all.”

“I have a valid contract. I won’t start speculating any further”, announced Jalonen.