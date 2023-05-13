Ice Hockey World Championships | Käärijä plays in the lions’ dressing room, but also a more surprising hit – “Mörkö likes”

In the lions’ dressing room, there are clear notes in the music selections.

Tampere

Last in it was Ramses II and A wild animal.

This year, the fate of the Lions’ hottest locker room song is still open. Of course, there is one pre-favourite. Wrapper Cha Cha Cha has been ringing loudly in the Lions’ locker room in the Nokia-arena.

“Of course it can be found on playlists. A catchy song that ignites,” declares Leijoni’s 28-year-old credit defender Ville Pokka.

“Last year A wild animal was a number one favorite from the beginning. Maybe now it is Cha Cha Cha.”

Pokka is a strong influence behind the scenes of Leijonie, as he can be called the leading music manager.

“I mostly play songs before the game because I’m used to it. Others can do their own work”, and there is no need to focus on music work.

Have there been any complaints?

“Not accepted”, Pokka grins.

The lions in the booth, the playlist lives according to game days and intermission days.

“On game days before the game, more rock is played and a lot of Finnish pop as well.”

Domesticity is emphasized in the music selections.

“There is a lot of Finnish music. There is also something a bit older, like Eppu Normalai and Leevi and the Leavings. In addition, Hello Helsinki and JVG”, Pokka lists.

The Lions swear by the power of cooperation on the ice. A similar recipe also works for the booth’s music work.

“There are a few of us in charge of music. Even [Joel Armia] and Matty [Olli Määttä] sometimes they want to play songs, but democracy prevails in the booth. Everyone can put on their own songs if they want.”

“We go from side to side, because there are many DJs in the booth. Many of the players who were in the Yankees also like to listen to country music. It sinks in for some better than others.”

One DJ ILG’s spring hit released in spring 2019 can also be found on the charts.

“Of course Did Mörkö hit? also rings sometimes”, Pokka surprises.

Lion Captain Marko Anttilan A dance track dedicated to heroic feats is a guaranteed mood lifter in the holiest of the Lions.

“Mörkö” likes it. That song puts a smile on everyone’s face.”