Olkinuora already defeated in the fourth draw in the World Cup.

24.5. 23:51

Tampere

Audience shouted the goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuoran name at the end of the Czech match at the Nokia Arena in Tampere and paid tribute to his goalkeeper who kept zero.

The Lions knocked out the Czech League in the final match 3-0. Finland played an excellent match, but the flame of the Czechs fluttered with a slightly smaller fire. With a loss, they avoided facing Canada in the quarterfinals. Now Germany is coming to Helsinki.

“They remember the rest of their lives and it’s a really cool thing to have such a big hall and a good mood and people are thrown in,” Olkinuora said with his face mask on his head.

“It was a challenging opponent and a challenging team. It was cool to play and was a good whole today. ”

In Beijing Olkinuora’s games were scarce due to the quarantine of the corona, but he no longer thinks about them. The tournament ended better than well with a gold medal around his neck.

Tampere is different. Olkinuora has taken the place of the Lions’ first guard, which was perhaps reserved for him in Beijing.

In the first block, Olkinuora has defeated five wins, played four zero games and the defeat percentage has hurt so close to a hundred that it can’t get much closer: 99.03.

“The game feels good and self-confidence is growing day by day. Every game has its own thing, and I know it too. ”

“It may come from throwing, but I’m trying to play as evenly as possible.”

Finland faced Slovakia twice in Beijing and won both matches, but the Slovaks seriously put up a dent. Beijing in particular was a TPS striker Juraj Slafkovskýn breakthrough tournament.

“Have nail and tooth fought their way into the sequels. Definitely a hungry team and we will definitely give our all. ”

Slovakia knocked out Denmark in Tuesday afternoon’s play after the Danish charge had evaporated into the previous day’s victory over Canada.

Olkinuora said evaluating the upcoming game behind the goalie’s face mask is both simple and complex. The answer is multi-generational, but it would mean that his job is to take booths and not really think about anything else.

The Lions are preparing for the Slovakia match by watching a video of their superiority game, but Olkinuora stressed that they are not being watched too much.

“This is such a tight match pace that not all individuals have time to scout [vakoilemaan]. ”

Finland and Slovakia will meet in the semi-finals in Tampere on Thursday at 8.20 pm. In the afternoon game in Tampere, Sweden and Canada will meet at 16.20. The other semi-finals are Germany-Czech Republic in Helsinki at 16.20 and Switzerland-USA in Helsinki at 20.20. MTV3 and C More show the Finnish match, C More shows the others.

