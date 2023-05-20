Saturday, May 20, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen’s credit is not shaken – there are only three changes in the composition of the Lions

May 20, 2023
The Lions will test Austria’s attacking ability on Saturday afternoon.

Finland The World Cup tournament continues on Saturday with a match against Austria starting at 16:20.

Austria, the top of Group A, has lost all its matches in the World Cup with a goal difference of 6–21. On Friday, it took its hoe from Germany with a score of 2–4. Finland is third in the group with ten points.

Jukka Jalonen rely on much the same line-up as against Hungary on Friday.

The biggest change comes to the mouth of the goal, where Emil Larmi replace Jussi Olkinuoran. In a chain of four Ahti Oksanen rises Walter Merelän in place of.

In addition Kasperi Kapanen and Joel Armia change places. Kapanen is now in the second vitja and Armia in the third. The change was already made in the third period of the Hungary match.

Attack chains

1.Teemu Hartikainen–Sakari Manninen–Mikko Rantanen

2.Kaapo Kakko–Antti Suomela–Kasperi Kapanen

3. Harri Pesonen–Juho Lammikko–Joel Armia

4. Ahti Oksanen–Hannes Björninen–Marko Anttila

Pairs of defenders

1. Mikko Lehtonen–Atte Ohtamaa

2. Olli Määttä–Miika Koivisto

3. Mikael Seppälä–Ville Pokka

4. Niklas Friman–Nikolas Matinpalo

At the finish line: Emil Larmi (Jussi Olkinuora).

