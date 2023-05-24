Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen turned Canada’s strength on its head – reminded Mikko Rantanen of the other side of the balance

Finland will face Canada in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Canada’s head coach André Tourigny has seen Finland play in the last World Cup up close.

Tampere

The big matches between Finland and Canada are starting to become an annual tradition in the men’s hockey world championships. The countries have met in the WC finals in the last three games. Finland won gold medals in the spring of 2019 and 2022, while Canada was better in 2021.

In the second consecutive home games in Tampere, Finland and Canada will no longer meet in the final, but in an almost equally exciting quarter-final, which is why it is also called the match of fate of the World Cup. The giants of the sport will meet on Thursday evening in the Nokia Arena from 20:20.

Canada finished second in Group B played in Riga, Latvia, while Finland was third in Group A. After the Denmark match that ended the first group, the Lions’ coaching team had not had time to properly familiarize themselves with this year’s Canadian team.

“I haven’t followed any of their playing in these games. Canada is always at its best in tough places, as we have been in recent years. An interesting game ahead”, Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen apricot.

Canada secured Finland as their opponent by defeating the Czech Republic on Tuesday by Tyler Myers with a winning goal 3–1. Canada’s team has been completely rebuilt since last year, but the head coach André Tourigny has seen Jalonen coach Finland’s game by watching a couple of final matches.

The head coach of the Arizona Coyotes NHL team served as an assistant coach for the Maple Leafs in the 2021 and 2022 games.

One of Finland’s challenges on Thursday is related to Canada’s furious pressure game. The defenders of the lions will be attacked by the attackers of a hard-hitting opponent in the quarter-finals. Jalonen also sees an opportunity here.

“It’s normal in hockey. The packs are under pressure and we have to come out of it with cooperation. It might create some pretty good places for us.”

Finland’s defenders gained important self-confidence in the loss to Denmark. The Lions defeated Denmark 7–1 (3–0, 3–0, 1–1), which performed poorly in the no-stakes game. The blue and white defenders were successful in scoring Atte Ohtamaa, Ville Pokka and Nikolas Matipalo. In addition Mikael Seppälä collected three assists.

“The use of packs was better than before – and efficient too. We practiced it in training on Monday. There are a lot of people in the center, and there is no room to feed. Then there is space in the line and you can get men to the goal. We succeeded well in that”, praised Jalonen.

Jalonen estimated that the structure of the preliminary group games was “strange” from Finland’s point of view. Finland faced the United States, Germany and Sweden in its first games.

“Right from the start, we had three tough teams against us. With a new team, it always takes a while before the new players learn the ways of the house. The first game was our weakest. Since then, we have played just fine and we could have won every one of our six games”, Jalonen said.

Finland conceded 15 goals in its seven matches of the opening group, which is the highest number ever in the nine World Cups of Jalonen’s era.

“We have conceded three goals in the last three games. It’s not worth looking at what happened two weeks ago. We’ve had our own head screwed on, and we haven’t given many places to the opponents. Of course, Canada is a better team than our last opponents, but if we defend like this, we will be strong”, Jalonen analyzed.

The decision of the initial group also knew that the Lions’ number one star Mikko Rantanen was the only Finnish striker in the opening group without a goal. Rantanen (0+8 in the starting block), Sakari Manninen (3+4) and Teemu Hartikainen The (3+1) number one chain created a lot of situations throughout the early group games, but the final knock of the ketchup bottle left them exhausted.

“Rantasi has more than a point per game. That’s a pretty tough balance. No need to worry about them. That is shown by their number of goals,” Jalonen concluded.