Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen teased the journalists: “You might have that attitude”

According to Jukka Jalonen, the Lions’ attitude was fine. For the USA, he hopes for a successful tournament.

Tampere

The head coach Jukka Jalonen praised the USA team after the Lions’ opening match, which silenced the Nokia Arena by defeating Finland no less than 4–1.

“We already saw in their Germany game (training match) that it is a very good and mobile team. Now you can probably see that it’s a pretty good team,” Jalonen said.

The USA team is missing the brightest NHL stars this spring, but according to Jalonen, it even gives a wrong picture of the USA’s striking ability.

“If I’ve looked correctly, they apparently have 12 NHL players. Yes, such a team is probably a pretty good team. We have six NHL players, so they have double the number,” said Jalonen.

“Weak players don’t play there in the NHL. The USA does not necessarily have star players from the NHL, but very good players nonetheless. As everyone saw today. The USA is a tough team in this tournament, if only it stays intact.”

The lions Teemu Hartikainen said after the USA match that the loss in the opening match might even have been a necessary wake-up call for Finland.

Jalonen, however, completely dismissed the idea that Leijonat would have imagined that they were going to win.

“We don’t imagine that we will walk anywhere here. It has never occurred to me that it is possible to go to games or something here with half lights,” Jalonen uploaded.

“You over there (the journalists) may have the attitude that we win all the games. But we don’t have that.”

Noble reminded that Leijonat came into the match strong and therefore did not suffer from a lack of charge.

“We came with a very good attitude. You just have to be able to play three sets of good hockey. Today it didn’t work,” said Jalonen.

“Our attacking play was ineffective today. If there are twenty goal posts and only one goal is scored, it won’t win any tough hockey games.”

The lions The World Cup work continues on Saturday. Then Finland meets Germany. The match starts at 20:20.