Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen put down the direct words in the Nokia arena – reminded of the Soviet Union

In Jukka Jalonen’s opinion, the media and the public create pressure on the top players of the Lions. According to the head coach, France was also tougher than Sweden.

17.5. 23:52

Tampere

The lions The World Championship tournament, which had a shaky start, continued on Wednesday evening in Tampere.

In the end, Finland kept its face and beat France 5–3 after a tight fight. The last goal didn’t come until the end.

“A very tough game and a challenge as we knew beforehand. Damn hard game. Harder than the Sweden game. France was a tougher challenge than Sweden. It’s a fact. You can ask the players”, head coach Jukka Jalonen announced.

“France made us tighter. Yes, you saw that game. Struggled, fought, tore, scraped and moved really well,” Jalonen continued.

France put the Lions in a tight spot.

In terms of results, the start of the tournament has been tight. Are you at all worried?

“Worried is perhaps too strong a word. But as a coach, of course, you always think. But I don’t have the same worries as you. Or the general public. It is clear that you may be panicking, but we are not,” Jalonen told the group of journalists.

“We cannot assume that we are superior all the time if we have previously won some championships. Now there is a new team and new tricks.”

The lions the chains have not worked as expected at the beginning of the Games.

For example, the number one chain Teemu Hartikainen–Sakari Manninen–Mikko Rantanen has accomplished almost nothing compared to expectations.

However, Jalonen has steadfastly trusted his chains.

Is it time for chain changes?

“We can think about it, but I don’t believe that if something doesn’t work out, it’s by changing something… If you can’t handle it yourself, then suddenly it would struggle and move better with others. It doesn’t work that way.”

“For example, in the first round against Sweden, the scores are 10-0. Now it was definitely 6-1 on the level field. Totally superior in light of the statistics, but there has been no efficiency. At some point it will.”

“We can change, but we don’t really change.q”

The three most famous NHL forwards, Rantanen, Kaapo Kako and Kasperi Kapanen haven’t scored a goal in four matches yet.

“Yes, the boys have had places there. We believe that at some point patience will pay off. As we have now seen, these games are not a piece of cake.”

“Maybe you put more pressure on them. It doesn’t matter to us who scores those goals. For example, the Lammiko chain has been really good in light of the statistics. The goal posts should have been 7-1.”

Mikko Rantanen, who scored a whopping 55 goals in the NHL season, has yet to open his goal account in the World Cup.

Many parties have publicly hoped to try Rantanen and Kako in the same chain.

“Certainly. They are both from Turku. Probably nice in the way that good guys are put in the same thread. It may be that we put them together at some point, but does it improve the game of either of them if they are put together?”

“That number one chain of ours is really very good. There aren’t many chains like that in this tournament.”

France against Leijonat scored one goal with three overtime attempts.

Although Finland has been hit three times in the Games by ten points, no sparks have been seen in that category either.

The special feature of Finland’s first team is that five lefties play in it dexterity player.

However, Jalonen doesn’t see a problem with being outnumbered.

“Just the same as last year, when Granlund was there in Rantanen’s place. 40 pros is probably the yv percent.”

“Yes, it works just fine. Back in the day, the Soviet Union played with five lefties, and it worked just fine,” Jalonen reminded of Punakone’s feats.

The Lions were not at their best against France.

Noble however, admitted that against France the Lions were not at their best and gave the opponent too many chances to score.

“Four games have been played. We are still in the early stages. Playing all the time clicks forward a bit.”

“We are patient. We are building the team and the game for the moment when we start playing even more important once-in-a-lifetime games. We’ve been pretty good at them in recent years and I believe we are now too,” Jalonen said confidently.