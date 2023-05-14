Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen opened up about the judges: “I would have liked someone to ice the opponent as well”

The head coach of the Lions saw that the German players emphasized their fouls.

13.5. 23:39

Tampere

Lions opened his World Cup winning account in the match against Germany. The head coach Jukka Jalonen praised the team’s appearance, but one thing bothered him. According to Jalonen’s view, the referee’s line was not correct.

“The three ices in the second set made it difficult to win. Fortunately, in the third period, they found a chance to score one goal. Of course, I would have liked someone to catch the opponent as well for sticking to what kept our big boys in the end. Quite a lot of hangings”, Jalonen said after the match.

Germany was able to tie the game with a dominant force in the last minute of the second period.

In the cold weather that Finland received, Jalonen also saw behavior worthy of punishment in Germany.

“Before the games, it was said in the head coach’s meeting that if you highlight a mistake, it will always be second, but at least that didn’t happen today. There were a couple of situations today that were quite clear for us, but the guy emphasized a bit. Why are such things introduced if they don’t happen on the ice?”

Jalonen according to Leijonat improved their game overall. He estimates that the United States was a better opponent in the opening game than Germany in the second.

Jere Sallinen played in the match as a center forward in the second chain, when Antti Suomela had to stay aside.

“He has been in the middle all season in Biel, so there was nothing special about it. You have to adapt in certain things, but it’s an okay show,” Jalonen said.

Jalose had nothing more to say about Suomela’s situation. In the morning, it was said that he was absent as a precaution.

“You can’t really say anything, let’s go one day at a time.”