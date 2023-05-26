Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen made a comparison with C Morella after the loss to Canada

Jukka Jalonen comments on the Lions’ loss to Canada.

“Match it was decided that the other team was more efficient in the goal posts”, commented the head coach of the Lions Jukka Jalonen C More, when Finland lost to Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Cup 1–4 in Tampere.

Jalonen used an analogy when pointing out that no team can win the championship every year. Finland has been pampered in recent years with world championships and an Olympic victory.

“No tree grows to the sky. We got into the game well and mostly played a good game. Until the 0–3 situation, we were a bit on top of each other. If one of the two passes in the second set does not score, and when you make a small mistake, the other one does. Nothing is possible,” Jalonen said.

In the coach’s opinion, during the tournament, Finland went forward all the time in playing. In his opinion, Finland also played against Canada as it should.

“We got a hold in the first period, got to their end and controlled the game. The result was what it was. Rude. Duller than the game let on. Sport is like that sometimes,” Jalonen said.

In his opinion, Leijonat was a good team as a team.

“Everything was in play from the beginning. It was a relaxed grip. Scoring is quite important in many respects. It releases and brings energy to the grips. If it had been narrowed or leveled, the game would have been different. No need to bother.”

The Finnish Games ended. Canada will play in the semi-finals against Latvia.