Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen exorcises the poor dominance of the Lions: “That’s the first thing”

Jalonen would like the Lions to shoot more.

15.5. 23:50

The lions head coach Jukka Jalonen has to think about ways to find his team’s efficiency as the tournament progresses.

Jalonen said after the match against Sweden that he was satisfied with the game, but the superiority of the team was bad. Sweden managed to win 2–1 according to the long formula in the competition for the winning goal, when the Lions were unable to take advantage of their chances.

“Alivoima was weak today the three times we reached, Alivoima was good,” Jalonen said.

Jalonen said that the Lions were the better team on an even playing field. He scored twenty goal chances for Leijon, while Sweden was left with ten.

“You have to at least get the upper hand. That’s the first thing. Sometimes we need to shoot a little more. The goal also came from a sector shot. It wasn’t a top spot, but a loose puck in,” said Jalonen.

Freshly after the game, Jalonen did not take a position on the upcoming games that require changes to the lineup.

The lions Juho Lammikon the goal scored was the first that was scored in Sweden’s net in this World Cup tournament. In the first two games, Sweden kept first Germany, then Austria, clean.

Jalonen gave credit to Tre Kronor, whose coach Sam Hallam has whipped him into top form in the World Cup tournament. According to Jalonen’s assessment, Sweden is currently playing smart hockey.

Jalonen reminds that Leijonat has played a game in recent years where there is no “exaltation”. The same can be observed in Hallam’s Sweden compared to last years.

“They now rhythm the game more and try to play smarter. If you make it to the end in the tournament, there will be three games over four days. You have to think about how energy can be saved somewhere”; Jalonen said.