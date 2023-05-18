Ice Hockey World Championships | Juha Mieto was jubilant in the Nokia arena – download Marko Anttila’s strict line-up

In Juha Miedo’s opinion, Marko Anttila does not deserve criticism.

Tampere

Nokia Arena in the shed, the skiing legend following in the footsteps of Leijonien Juha Mieto rejoiced when the skipper of the Lions Marko Anttila silenced critics again on Wednesday.

Anttila’s place in the Lions’ lineup has been questioned many times again this spring, but just like that Mörkö emerged again in a painful place and shook the puck into France’s backpack. With Anttila’s goal, Leijonat took the lead in the second period.

“I like Marko”, says Mieto emphatically.

“Anttila has been Finland’s best player in this match. Absolutely,” he says.

In Miedo’s opinion, Anttila has really earned his place in the Lions’ lineup. According to him, there are no two words about it.

“He has never played so badly that he doesn’t belong in that group.”

Kurikan jätti on is strongly of the opinion that the experienced Anttila has not been startled by the criticism this time either.

“Marko is such a smart guy that he understands criticism and jokes. He looked good to his doubters!”

The play of the lions has not yet fallen into place in this tournament. However, Mieto is not worried yet. The skiing legend has a fatherly tip for Leijon.

“It’s not worth fussing over. The real games only start when the initial set has been played through. Honestly, this is my opinion,” says Mieto.

“The lions show their claws when the real games start.”

to France Mild gives recognition.

“He played well and gave Leijon a tough resistance.”