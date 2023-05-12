Friday, May 12, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | In Finland, the top spot immediately – HS follows the opening of the World Cup of the Lions

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2023
World Europe
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Finland starts the hunt for gold on the opening day of the World Championships.

Finland opens the Ice Hockey World Cup today when it takes on the United States in the tournament’s first game. HS follows the match starting at 16:20 in this story moment by moment.

The Lions are a clear favorite in the Nokia Arena. The reigning world champions, playing in front of their home crowd, have a few tough confirmations from the NHL, while the United States, on the other hand, have a rather anonymous group.

The United States has become known for the fact that the first matches of the World Cup have not seemed to interest the players, so Finland has a perfect seam to start the games with successes on a wide front.

