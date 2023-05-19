Friday, May 19, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Hungary kept the Lions to zero – will the Finnish superstar finally score?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
World Europe

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Finland will face Hungary at the World Ice Hockey Championships starting at 4:20 p.m. HS follows the events of the match in real time.

The superstar of the Lions, Mikko Rantanen, is still without a goal in the World Cup after four matches. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Ari Virtanen HS

15:45 | Updated 16:39

Finland is the early favorite in the fifth game of the World Ice Hockey Championship against Hungary.

Effects are expected from, among other things, the team’s superstar From Mikko Rantase, whose Goal Account is still unopened at the World Cup. However, he has collected four assist points.

HS will follow the match moment by moment in the live tracking at the bottom of this article.






