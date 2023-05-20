Ice Hockey World Championships | Honorary doctor Jukka Jalonen made it to the game on time, but left the sword in the locker room: “It would have gone a little overboard”

Jukka Jalonen got on a helicopter for the first time in his life when returning from Jyväskylä to Tampere.

The lions head coach Jukka Jalonen made it to the Austria game in the end with a clear margin. Jalonen visited Jyväskylä during the day, where he became an honorary doctor of sports sciences. The return trip was made by helicopter, which landed on the shore of Lake Näsijärvi in ​​Santalahti. When the game started, Jalonen was in his familiar place behind the bench.

“I have never been in a helicopter before. An interesting experience. It took 45 minutes from Jyväskylä to Tampere. It didn’t take long for the beak to blow. It feels like it’s not moving anywhere, but it’s going 200 kilometers per hour,” said Jalonen after the winning game.

Before landing, the pilot made a run above the Nokia Arena and Jalonen says he took photos. The size of the competition city of Tampere opened up to the head coach in a new way, looking at it from above.

“Surprise that it looks a lot smaller from above than here if you spin somewhere. It is not very large in area. A damn compact package, and the lakes are both great. it was great to see when the weather was still good,” Jalonen said.

Noble posed with a doctor’s hat and a sword in the picture on the Jääkieksoliitto’s Instagram account. The hat and sword were brought to the hall. They were waiting in the dressing room for a ride to Jalonen’s home in Riihimäki. In honor of the holiday, Jalonen did not consider taking part in the exchange.

“Perhaps it would have gone a little overboard. I have to keep a slightly lower profile.”

During the match, Jalonen’s achievement was announced to the audience, and he received great applause.

“Yes, they felt good, there’s no denying that. It’s great that it was noticed and appreciated by the audience.”

In the match itself, Finland was strong in the first set, but in the second the grip was lost a little. The victory was not seriously threatened at any point.

“The second set was dominated by the puck and the game, but there were spins on the outside”, said Jalonen about the most difficult set.