Ice Hockey World Championships | Here is the Finnish team at the World Hockey Championships: Olli Määttä and Arttu Ruotsalainen as NHL reinforcements

25 field players and three goalkeepers could be chosen for the competition.

Finland will defend the World Cup at the World Cup with a team with two NHL reinforcements. A defender arrived from the Los Angeles King on the team Olli Määttä and the Buffalo Sabers striker Arttu Ruotsalainen.

The Finnish tournament will start on Saturday with a match against the United States at 4.15 pm. MTV3 and C More will show the match live.

Goalkeepers

Harri Säteri

# 29 Harri Säteri, 31

Society: Sibir Novosibirsk, KHL

184 cm / 92 kg

Janne Juvonen

# 31 Janne Juvonen, 26

Society: Leksands IF, SHL

185 cm / 85 kg

Jussi Olkinuora

# 45 Jussi Olkinuora, 30

Society: Metallurg Magnitogorsk, KHL

190 cm / 91 kg

Defenders

Ville Pokka

# 2 Ville Pokka, 26

Society: Avangard Omsk, KHL

183 cm / 90 kg

Olli Määttä

# 3 Olli Määttä, 26

Club: Los Angeles Kings, NHL

188 cm / 93 kg

Tony Sund

# 6 Tony Sund, 25

Society: HC Davos, NLA

191 cm / 83 kg

Oliwer Kaski

# 7 Oliwer Kaski, 25

Society: Avangard Omsk, KHL

190 cm / 89 kg

Kim Nousianen

# 39 Kim Nousiainen, 20

Society: KalPa

175 cm / 81 kg

Petteri Lindbohm

# 40 Petteri Lindbohm, 27

Society: EHC Biel, NLA

190 cm / 95 kg

Miika Koivisto

# 50 Miika Koivisto, 30

Society: Växjö Lakers HC, SHL

184 cm / 88 kg

Mikael Seppälä

# 52 Mikael Seppälä, 27

Society: KalPa

188 cm / 95 kg

Atte Ohtamaa

# 55 Atte Ohtamaa, 33

Society: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, KHL

188 cm / 92 kg

Axel Rindell

# 61 Axel Rindell, 21

Society: Jukurit

180 cm / 79 kg

Attackers

Marko Anttila

# 12 Marko Anttila, 35

Society: Jokers, KHL

203 cm / 104 kg

Mikael Ruohomaa

# 13 Mikael Ruohomaa, 32

Society: Sibir Novosibirsk, KHL

185 cm / 82 kg

Anton Lundell

# 15 Anton Lundell, 19

Society: HIFK

185 cm / 86 kg

Niko Ojamäki

# 20 Niko Ojamäki, 25

Society: Linköping HC, SHL

180 cm / 84 kg

Jere Innala

# 21 Jere Innala, 23

Society: HPK

175 cm / 83 kg

Arttu Ruotsalainen

# 22 Arttu Ruotsalainen, 23

Club: Buffalo Sabers, NHL

173 cm / 82 kg

Hannes Björninen

# 23 Hannes Björninen, 25

Society: Pelicans

185 cm / 86 kg

Jere Karjalainen

# 25 Jere Karjalainen, 28

Society: HK Sotshi, KHL

175 kg / 80 kg

Petri Kontiola

# 27 Petri Kontiola, 36

Society: HPK

182 cm / 90 kg

Teemu Turunen

# 38 Teemu Turunen, 25

Society: HC Davos, NLA

179 cm / 84 kg

Peter Tiivola

# 47 Peter Tiivola, 27

Society: Aces

192 cm / 93 kg

Valtteri Puustinen

# 48 Valtteri Puustinen, 21

Society: HPK

176 cm / 81 kg

Jere Sallinen

# 76 Jere Sallinen, 30

Society: HIFK

187 cm / 91 kg

Saku Mäenalanen

# 80 Saku Mäenalanen, 26

Society: Jokers, KHL

192 cm / 94 kg

Iiro Pakarinen

# 81 Iiro Pakarinen, 29

Society: Jokers, KHL

185 cm / 95 kg