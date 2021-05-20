Ice Hockey World Championships | Here is the Finnish team at the World Hockey Championships: Olli Määttä and Arttu Ruotsalainen as NHL reinforcements

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships
25 field players and three goalkeepers could be chosen for the competition.
Finland will defend the World Cup at the World Cup with a team with two NHL reinforcements. A defender arrived from the Los Angeles King on the team Olli Määttä and the Buffalo Sabers striker Arttu Ruotsalainen.
The Finnish tournament will start on Saturday with a match against the United States at 4.15 pm. MTV3 and C More will show the match live.
Goalkeepers
# 29 Harri Säteri, 31
Society: Sibir Novosibirsk, KHL
184 cm / 92 kg
# 31 Janne Juvonen, 26
Society: Leksands IF, SHL
185 cm / 85 kg
# 45 Jussi Olkinuora, 30
Society: Metallurg Magnitogorsk, KHL
190 cm / 91 kg
Defenders
# 2 Ville Pokka, 26
Society: Avangard Omsk, KHL
183 cm / 90 kg
# 3 Olli Määttä, 26
Club: Los Angeles Kings, NHL
188 cm / 93 kg
# 6 Tony Sund, 25
Society: HC Davos, NLA
191 cm / 83 kg
# 7 Oliwer Kaski, 25
Society: Avangard Omsk, KHL
190 cm / 89 kg
# 39 Kim Nousiainen, 20
Society: KalPa
175 cm / 81 kg
# 40 Petteri Lindbohm, 27
Society: EHC Biel, NLA
190 cm / 95 kg
# 50 Miika Koivisto, 30
Society: Växjö Lakers HC, SHL
184 cm / 88 kg
# 52 Mikael Seppälä, 27
Society: KalPa
188 cm / 95 kg
# 55 Atte Ohtamaa, 33
Society: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, KHL
188 cm / 92 kg
# 61 Axel Rindell, 21
Society: Jukurit
180 cm / 79 kg
Attackers
# 12 Marko Anttila, 35
Society: Jokers, KHL
203 cm / 104 kg
# 13 Mikael Ruohomaa, 32
Society: Sibir Novosibirsk, KHL
185 cm / 82 kg
# 15 Anton Lundell, 19
Society: HIFK
185 cm / 86 kg
# 20 Niko Ojamäki, 25
Society: Linköping HC, SHL
180 cm / 84 kg
# 21 Jere Innala, 23
Society: HPK
175 cm / 83 kg
# 22 Arttu Ruotsalainen, 23
Club: Buffalo Sabers, NHL
173 cm / 82 kg
# 23 Hannes Björninen, 25
Society: Pelicans
185 cm / 86 kg
# 25 Jere Karjalainen, 28
Society: HK Sotshi, KHL
175 kg / 80 kg
# 27 Petri Kontiola, 36
Society: HPK
182 cm / 90 kg
# 38 Teemu Turunen, 25
Society: HC Davos, NLA
179 cm / 84 kg
# 47 Peter Tiivola, 27
Society: Aces
192 cm / 93 kg
# 48 Valtteri Puustinen, 21
Society: HPK
176 cm / 81 kg
# 76 Jere Sallinen, 30
Society: HIFK
187 cm / 91 kg
# 80 Saku Mäenalanen, 26
Society: Jokers, KHL
192 cm / 94 kg
# 81 Iiro Pakarinen, 29
Society: Jokers, KHL
185 cm / 95 kg
