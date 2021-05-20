Friday, May 21, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | Here is the Finnish team at the World Hockey Championships: Olli Määttä and Arttu Ruotsalainen as NHL reinforcements

by admin
May 20, 2021
in World
0

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

25 field players and three goalkeepers could be chosen for the competition.

Finland will defend the World Cup at the World Cup with a team with two NHL reinforcements. A defender arrived from the Los Angeles King on the team Olli Määttä and the Buffalo Sabers striker Arttu Ruotsalainen.

The Finnish tournament will start on Saturday with a match against the United States at 4.15 pm. MTV3 and C More will show the match live.

Read more: Here is the World Cup hockey program

Read more: The World Cup will be shown on television more widely than before – Antero Mertaranta explains the Lions’ Games in a familiar way

Read more: Finland last won World Cup gold with a similar team, with which it is now going to the Games – After all, the main opponents have weakened

Goalkeepers

Harri Säteri Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 29 Harri Säteri, 31

Society: Sibir Novosibirsk, KHL

184 cm / 92 kg

Janne Juvonen Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 31 Janne Juvonen, 26

Society: Leksands IF, SHL

185 cm / 85 kg

Jussi Olkinuora Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 45 Jussi Olkinuora, 30

Society: Metallurg Magnitogorsk, KHL

190 cm / 91 kg

Defenders

Ville Pokka Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 2 Ville Pokka, 26

Society: Avangard Omsk, KHL

183 cm / 90 kg

Olli Määttä Picture: Hockey Association

# 3 Olli Määttä, 26

Club: Los Angeles Kings, NHL

188 cm / 93 kg

Tony Sund Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 6 Tony Sund, 25

Society: HC Davos, NLA

191 cm / 83 kg

Oliwer Kaski Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 7 Oliwer Kaski, 25

Society: Avangard Omsk, KHL

190 cm / 89 kg

Kim Nousianen Picture: Hockey Association

# 39 Kim Nousiainen, 20

Society: KalPa

175 cm / 81 kg

Petteri Lindbohm Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 40 Petteri Lindbohm, 27

Society: EHC Biel, NLA

190 cm / 95 kg

Miika Koivisto Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 50 Miika Koivisto, 30

Society: Växjö Lakers HC, SHL

184 cm / 88 kg

Mikael Seppälä Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 52 Mikael Seppälä, 27

Society: KalPa

188 cm / 95 kg

Atte Ohtamaa Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 55 Atte Ohtamaa, 33

Society: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, KHL

188 cm / 92 kg

Axel Rindell Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 61 Axel Rindell, 21

Society: Jukurit

180 cm / 79 kg

Attackers

Marko Anttila Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 12 Marko Anttila, 35

Society: Jokers, KHL

203 cm / 104 kg

Mikael Ruohomaa Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 13 Mikael Ruohomaa, 32

Society: Sibir Novosibirsk, KHL

185 cm / 82 kg

Anton Lundell Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 15 Anton Lundell, 19

Society: HIFK

185 cm / 86 kg

Niko Ojamäki Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 20 Niko Ojamäki, 25

Society: Linköping HC, SHL

180 cm / 84 kg

Jere Innala Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 21 Jere Innala, 23

Society: HPK

175 cm / 83 kg

Arttu Ruotsalainen Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 22 Arttu Ruotsalainen, 23

Club: Buffalo Sabers, NHL

173 cm / 82 kg

Hannes Björninen Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 23 Hannes Björninen, 25

Society: Pelicans

185 cm / 86 kg

Jere Karjalainen Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 25 Jere Karjalainen, 28

Society: HK Sotshi, KHL

175 kg / 80 kg

Petri Kontiola Picture: Hockey Association

# 27 Petri Kontiola, 36

Society: HPK

182 cm / 90 kg

Teemu Turunen Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 38 Teemu Turunen, 25

Society: HC Davos, NLA

179 cm / 84 kg

Peter Tiivola Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 47 Peter Tiivola, 27

Society: Aces

192 cm / 93 kg

Valtteri Puustinen Picture: Pasi Mennander, Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 48 Valtteri Puustinen, 21

Society: HPK

176 cm / 81 kg

Jere Sallinen Picture: Pasi Mennander / Hockey Association

# 76 Jere Sallinen, 30

Society: HIFK

187 cm / 91 kg

Saku Mäenalanen Picture: Hockey Association

# 80 Saku Mäenalanen, 26

Society: Jokers, KHL

192 cm / 94 kg

Iiro Pakarinen Picture: Hockey Association

# 81 Iiro Pakarinen, 29

Society: Jokers, KHL

185 cm / 95 kg

.
#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #Finnish #team #World #Hockey #Championships #Olli #Määttä #Arttu #Ruotsalainen #NHL #reinforcements

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Bill Gates' free woman acquires a stake in an Arab company!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?