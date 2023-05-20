Ice Hockey World Championships | Germany was tight against Austria – the victory over the Lions’ next opponent was 4-2

In Group A, Germany moved past France to fifth place with six points. Austria is last in the group with one point.

Germany defeated Leijoni’s next opponent in Tampere on Friday in the late game of the Austrian hockey A group. Germany won the match Nico Sturm’s, Parker Tuomien and Wojciech Stachowiak too with goals 4–2.

San Jose Sharks’ NHL signing Sturm scored the game in the fourth minute of the game from a speedy run through of Germany’s 1-0 goal. At the end of the set, Tuomie scored a lucky 2-1 goal for Austria by Bernd Wolf after leveling.

Stachowiak of the foursome completed Germany’s third goal at the end of a spectacular individual performance by floating the puck into the goal past the Austrian goalkeeper by David Kickert between the mattresses.

Lukas Haudum scored Austria’s 2-3 lead with his blue-line shot in the opening minutes of the third period. Sturm completed Germany’s 4–2 goal into an empty net as Austria sought an equalizer with six field players.

In Group A, Germany moved past France to fifth place with six points. Austria is last in the group with one point, which they got from the extra time loss against France.

Kazakhstan took a 4–3 victory over Slovakia in the B group played in Riga. Kazakhstan lost a two-goal lead in the final period, but turned the game in their favor in the winning shootout.

Kazakhstan’s first four shots Nikita Mihailis, Batirlan Muratov, Yevgeny Rimarev and Kirill Savitsky succeeded in their winning shots and the fifth was no longer needed.

Patrik Koch took Slovakia’s lead at the end of the first period with a dangling shot from the blue line before Kazakhstan’s second period goal kicks. In regular time, they were responsible for Kazakhstan’s goals Roman Starchenko, Valery Orekhov and Rimarev.

Richard Panik and Pavol Regenda saved the third set with their hits for Slovakia’s overtime and the winning goal race.

With the winning points, Kazakhstan climbed ahead of Norway to sixth place in Group B. Slovakia is fifth with five points.

Kazakhstan will face Latvia in Friday’s late game. Slovakia’s tournament continues after a rest day on Saturday with a match against Slovenia.